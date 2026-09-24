Angel Forecast: September 27–October 3, 2026 — Your guide to the week ahead

This week brings emotional breakthroughs, fresh energy, and signs to follow your intuition
This week's Angel Forecast (September 27- October 3, 2026): Divine guidance for the week ahead
This week's Angel Forecast (September 27-October 3)

This week brings a sense of emotional clarity, fresh energy, and new beginnings. You may find yourself gaining a deeper understanding of what truly matters, while intuitive nudges guide you toward choices that feel more aligned. It’s a good time to release what no longer serves you, stay open to unexpected opportunities, and trust that things are unfolding at the right pace.

1. Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Trust those who support you, follow your creative instincts at work, prioritise rest and meditation, and release past regrets to make space for happiness
Aries

Yes! It is safe for you to trust the people who are caring for you. You are in capable hands. On the work front, follow your creative passion. Take each task as it comes and co-operate with those who are offering their expertise.You need rest and sleep. Meditation will strengthen your spiritual beliefs, while rest will help you recover from physical fatigue. Everything happens for a reason. Release any feelings of regret and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Do not dwell on the past; instead, look for the silver lining and move forward.

Lucky colours: All shades of green

2. Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)

Your intuition is strong , bringing spiritual growth, meaningful relationships, and solutions
Taurus

Your third eye is wide open, and your spiritual quest is progressing at a great pace. There is something wonderful waiting for you. Take it as a blessing from the Universe and an answer to your prayers. Stay blessed, humble and grounded.A new emotional situation is beginning to manifest. Take what resonates and let go of any toxic situation. Messages regarding relationships or social invitations will be the highlight of this week.Trust your intuitive powers, as you will be busy finding solutions to the tasks ahead. Success will come when you exercise a little self-control and plenty of patience. With a forgiving and healing energy, you will be able to find the right solutions.

Lucky colour: Royal blue

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Trust yourself and take the leap, as career changes, new opportunities, relocation, and a joyful new phase are all strongly indicated
Gemini

Your third eye is wide open, and your spiritual quest is progressing at a great pace. There is something wonderful waiting for you. Take it as a blessing from the Universe and an answer to your prayers. Stay blessed, humble and grounded.A new emotional situation is beginning to manifest. Take what resonates and let go of any toxic situation. Messages regarding relationships or social invitations will be the highlight of this week.Trust your intuitive powers, as you will be busy finding solutions to the tasks ahead. Success will come when you exercise a little self-control and plenty of patience. With a forgiving and healing energy, you will be able to find the right solutions.

Lucky colour: Royal blue

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your hard work is paying off with recognition and new beginnings, while prayer, meditation, and self-belief help you move confidently into your next chapter
Cancer

You have done a wonderful job, and your hard work is going to pay off. Look for better options and move on to your next project. Awards, rewards, scholarships or a promotion are on the cards.A dream-come-true situation is beginning to manifest. Believe in yourself. This is the end of a difficult situation and the beginning of a new chapter. Stay humble and do not forget to pray to God for all the blessings.Answers through meditation and prayer will help you find solutions to many of your unspoken feelings.

Lucky colours: Powder blue, light blue

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug 22)

Leave regrets behind, prepare thoroughly for new learning opportunities, and stay committed to the people and possibilities that bring you happiness
Leo

Everything in life happens for a reason. Release all feelings of regret and embrace the opportunities for happiness. Search for the silver lining. Never compare your past with your present.Do your homework and complete your paperwork beforehand. An opportunity to enhance your knowledge and skills is coming your way. Scholarships are indicated for many.If you are in love, do not give up on those you care about. Stay committed and stay blessed.

Lucky colour: Teal green

6. Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

Release past fears, reconnect with loved ones and your inner child, and channel your renewed passion into taking meaningful action at work
Virgo

Release the past. There is a more enriching future ahead. Let go of your past fears and let God handle your destiny. Never let the child inside you grow up. Love yourself and embrace your inner child.Rekindle your relationships with your siblings and friends. Relive your childhood and reconnect with the simple joys of the past.On the work front, it is time to take action. You will feel a great passion for a cause that matters to you.

Lucky colours: Beige, sand brown

7. Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)

Plan carefully as new financial opportunities and creative ideas emerge, while clear communication and persistence help resolve important matters
Libra

There is so much to accomplish, so make a very detailed plan. You are being watched over by someone kind. Be prepared for every possibility.New sources of financial abundance will open up. Wonderful new ideas are beginning to emerge. Do not allow the bumps in the road to hinder your progress.Clear up any communication problems with others. If you are fighting for legal justice or filing legal documents, the ruling is indicated to be in your favour.

Lucky colours: Ink blue, brown

8. Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Love and committed relationships bring joy, while bold career choices and a balanced approach to finances can help you make meaningful progress
Scorpio

Committed romantic relationships will sweep you off your feet. Stay blessed and stay grounded.On the work front, make bold and ambitious choices. Great progress is possible. It is important to connect with people who share your vision. When you give, you also receive.You may be resistant to change at present. Be mindful of extremes in the way you save or spend money.

Lucky colour: Rose pink

9. Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Let go of what no longer serves you, trust your investments and creative instincts, and remain patient as your efforts begin to bear fruit
Sagittarius

It is time to cut your cords with a situation that no longer serves you. Release your attachment to the outcome and consider taking a more uplifting approach. Let go.You have invested wisely. Have patience and wait for the harvest. Review your progress and make plans for your next endeavour. Financial decisions made now are likely to bring positive results.Yes, the people around you are safe and trustworthy. Follow your creative passion.

Lucky colours: Aqua blue, sea green

10. Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Celebrate your hard-earned abundance, embrace your personal power, and stay open to new homes, social connections, and intuitive insights
Capricorn

It is time to celebrate! All this abundance and happiness is the fruit of your hard work. Enjoy the present and release yourself from burdensome situations.For many, moving into their dream home will feel like a gift from the Universe. Personally and professionally, stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence in yourself and claim your personal power.Your spiritual and religious quest will guide you towards social gatherings. Be open to receiving social invitations. Great intuitive insights are coming your way.

Lucky colours: Trquoise blue

11. Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Embrace personal and creative growth, make courageous decisions about what you truly want, and work cooperatively with others to move forward
Aquarius

Do what you love. This is a great time for personal growth, whether in your career or artistic endeavours. Working with others in a co-operative manner will be rewarded.It is empowering to see you opening the gates of possibility and making courageous choices to improve your circumstances. It is time to make a decision. Be clear about what you want.Detox yourself, discuss the issue and then take action.

Lucky colour: Seven chakra colours

12. Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Productive partnerships, strong communication, and past investments bearing fruit make this a busy and rewarding week for progress and future planning
Pisces

Partnerships in business will be fruitful and productive. It is important to maintain good relationships with those who share your vision.A great deal of activity is lined up, with sudden and immediate results indicated. Maintain good communication skills. Investments made in the past are going to bear fruit now.Review your progress and make plans for your next endeavours.

Lucky colours: Crystal white, purple

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This week's Angel Forecast (September 27- October 3, 2026): Divine guidance for the week ahead
Angel Forecast: September 20–26, 2026 — Your celestial guide to the week ahead
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