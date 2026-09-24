Angel Forecast: September 27–October 3, 2026 — Your guide to the week ahead

Your third eye is wide open, and your spiritual quest is progressing at a great pace. There is something wonderful waiting for you. Take it as a blessing from the Universe and an answer to your prayers. Stay blessed, humble and grounded.A new emotional situation is beginning to manifest. Take what resonates and let go of any toxic situation. Messages regarding relationships or social invitations will be the highlight of this week.Trust your intuitive powers, as you will be busy finding solutions to the tasks ahead. Success will come when you exercise a little self-control and plenty of patience. With a forgiving and healing energy, you will be able to find the right solutions.

Lucky colour: Royal blue