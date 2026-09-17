Angel Forecast: September 20–26, 2026 — Your celestial guide to the week ahead

When you are surrounded by the love and blessings of your loved ones, it becomes easier to let go of the pain of a failed past, particularly on the professional front. With the promise of a happily ever after, it is time to stop dwelling on the past and move towards a brighter future. Time heals all wounds. Something better is waiting for you on the other side of the horizon, so do what you know is right. Your spiritual quest begins. Your abilities in the spiritual field may bring you into high demand.

Lucky colour: Fuchsia pink, beige