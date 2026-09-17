Angel Forecast: September 20–26, 2026 — Your celestial guide to the week ahead

From September 20 to 26, the stars invite you to pause, reflect and pay attention to what feels different. This week’s Angel Forecast looks at the shifts influencing your love life, career, finances and personal connections, while also making space for intuition and self-discovery. Not every answer arrives with a grand revelation — sometimes it’s a conversation, a recurring thought or an unexpected opportunity that points you in the right direction. Trust what resonates, stay open to the unexpected and discover what the week has in store for your zodiac sign.
If things are not working as you wish, seek out other possibilities. Look for the magic in life and explore other options. It is better to be aware of your feelings than to live in denial. Starting a new life comes with both excitement and challenges. You have found your life purpose; now forgive your past and embrace the future. Compromise is the only way forward. Do not overanalyse the situation — make a decision.
Lucky colour: Sunrise yellow
If there is a love interest, follow your heart. Your love for home, family and a few trusted friends is enough to keep you in a positive spirit. Trust your psychic abilities. The time has arrived to make a decision. Be clear about what you want and take your time to evaluate the situation. Detox your body, mind and soul, and let go of toxicity. Love and blessings will fill your life. Harmonious relationships with family members will be the highlight of this week. A happily ever after awaits.
Lucky colour: Dark green
It is wonderful to accept and acknowledge the truth. Looking for other job or business opportunities is a good move. This is your time to take action and work on your creative passion. Life is wonderful, and you must cherish the power of positive thinking. A new beginning is inspiring and requires courage. Do not become overwhelmed by your emotions, as this may delay your progress.
Lucky colours: Blue, black, white
Life is wonderful when you put in the hard work and trust in the divine plan. Stay where you are, as you are heading in the right direction. A dream-come-true situation is beginning to manifest. Believe in yourself, as this will mark the end of a difficult situation and the beginning of a positive future. Seeking advice from a wise person will work in your favour. Focus on your career this week.
Lucky colours: Sunflower yellow
Ask your Angels to send helpful people your way to lighten your load. Working too many hours and trying too hard to please others can affect your wellbeing. A new emotional situation is beginning to manifest. Messages regarding relationships and social invitations will keep you busy this week. Expect great intuitive insights. If you have been planning to start a new business, particularly anything associated with social media, marketing or acting, believe in yourself and take the leap of faith. Listen to your heart.
Lucky colour: Sage green
A lucky week awaits, with your dreams beginning to become a reality. This is a joyful time in your life, with plenty to look forward to. However, due to climate change, take extra care of your health. Seek relief from stress and focus on improving your sleeping patterns. Trust your insights. Every situation has multiple ways of being resolved. Pause for reflection and then act accordingly. Dare to be different.
Lucky colours: Brown, sea green
A lucky week is ahead, with abundance and opportunities beginning to manifest. A happy karmic ending and a new beginning are the highlights of this week. Spiritual awakening and psychic insights will guide you. It is time for celebration. Abundant rewards for your hard work are on the cards. Release yourself from burdensome situations. Many who are in love will move into their dream home. Those in committed relationships may take the next step and tie the knot.
Lucky colours: Lime green, yellow
There are better ways of handling the situation. Pause for reflection and allow insights to emerge. Dare to be different, but do not overdo it. You can achieve anything right now, so go after what you want. You have the ability to attract helpful people. There is a better course of action available to you. Working alone may not be the best answer. Review all the details carefully before proceeding.
Lucky colours: Purple, mauve
Stand up for what you believe in. Have confidence and claim your personal power. Make bold and ambitious choices. Great progress is possible. Important relationships with people who share your vision will bring encouragement and support. Starting a new life and finding your life purpose can be incredibly exciting. With a compassionate review of the past, it is time to move forward.
Lucky colour: White
The love and blessings of your family have always been your priority. This week promises great companionship and peace. Focus on meditation and seek relief from any ailments. Do not take your health for granted. Keep your eyes on the end result and allow the experts to do what is necessary. Your experience will lead to success. Your genuine concern for others will also be appreciated.
Lucky colour: Orange
When you are surrounded by the love and blessings of your loved ones, it becomes easier to let go of the pain of a failed past, particularly on the professional front. With the promise of a happily ever after, it is time to stop dwelling on the past and move towards a brighter future. Time heals all wounds. Something better is waiting for you on the other side of the horizon, so do what you know is right. Your spiritual quest begins. Your abilities in the spiritual field may bring you into high demand.
Lucky colour: Fuchsia pink, beige
The joy that comes through spiritual growth is an ultimate source of happiness. You have the power to be a light to others. The answers that come through meditation can provide great clarity. It is time for celebration. Abundant rewards for your hard work are on the cards. Release yourself from burdensome situations. If you are in a committed relationship, you may be ready to take the next step. Two hearts dedicated to creating something wonderful are surrounded by a kindred spirit. Do not give up on those you love.
Lucky colours: Deep red, rose pink