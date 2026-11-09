Beyond 10,000 steps: Small movements and speed hold the key to better health

But research has something else to say. It is not just how many steps you take, but also how fast you walk that matters. Also, how active you are throughout the day and not just in the morning when you work out.

Several factors contribute to the number of calories you burn. You need exercise as well as daily movement to keep your body active and help with digestion. But when people talk about daily movement, they often think only about exercise and ignore the equally important smaller bursts of movement. This is a category called NEAT, or non-exercise activity thermogenesis.

Small movements, big benefits

In fact, these small actions contribute to your overall well-being. Gardening, vacuuming the house or simply walking across the room to switch on the light—almost anything other than sitting can increase your energy expenditure, which ultimately means burning more calories. We have all heard the saying, "Sitting is the new smoking", and we are all guilty of sitting for long stretches of time. Even if you exercise, spending most of your day sitting can put you at a higher risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and certain cancers, according to research. So, what really matters is how much you move throughout the day and how fast you walk when you walk.

And this is where that 10,000-step goal comes in. The exact figure is not backed by a universal scientific recommendation. Your daily step count is still one of the easiest ways to keep track of how much you move. But walking continuously is not the only way to contribute to NEAT. There are plenty of other ways to get your body moving throughout the day. Just make sure that after your morning workout, you are not sitting at a desk for eight straight hours, then getting into a car and finally settling down on the sofa to watch television. And when you walk, walk fast.

So, increase those little bursts of activity throughout the day. Get up, walk around and keep moving rather than staying seated for hours.

It's not just exercise and movement that matter. What you eat throughout the day is equally important in your weight-loss journey. Aim for a well-rounded diet with plenty of whole foods, protein and fibre. Your fitness regime should ideally include a mix of cardio and strength training. Try to manage stress and get quality sleep, too.

Make every movement count

If you are not seeing a change in your waistline or find yourself feeling bloated throughout the day despite killing it at your morning HIIT classes, take a closer look at how much you move during the rest of the day. You may be exercising regularly but still spending too much time sitting. According to studies, even small things such as fidgeting and walking while talking on the phone can add up and make a difference to your daily energy expenditure.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin