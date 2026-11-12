Angel Forecast (November 15 to November 21, 2026): Get your cosmic reading here

This week, trust the divine timing and believe in the power of your dreams. Positive energy and unexpected blessings are making their way toward you. Release your fears, follow your intuition, and welcome new opportunities. The universe is guiding you toward healing, happiness, and abundance.
Wisdom and objectivity are important now, as you may find yourself facing a situation that requires you to demonstrate wisdom and integrity. Honest and open communication is essential. Solutions to your problems will come only through compromise. With self-control, patience, forgiveness and healing, it is time to reclaim your personal power.
Lucky colour: Salmon pink
Seek new possibilities for happiness. Look for the magic in life and become more aware of your emotions. True happiness comes from self-confidence and inner peace. Wonderful new ideas are beginning to take shape, and you must not allow minor setbacks to hinder your progress.
Resolve communication issues with others, as the journey ahead looks promising and prosperous. It is time to release the past. A brighter and more fulfilling future awaits you, provided you find the strength to let go of past toxicity and embrace new beginnings.
Lucky colour: Off-white
This is your lucky week! Lady Luck is favouring you, so make a wish and believe that your dreams can become reality. A joyful new phase of life is beginning. Committed romantic relationships will empower you, while exciting developments will make your heart flutter.
A beautiful gift of passion, opportunities and inspiration is coming your way. This is your chance to do something truly amazing. Embrace life with a sense of wonder, and trust your spiritual journey and intuitive abilities.
Lucky colour: Purple
This is your lucky week! New resources in the form of money, time or support are coming your way. A change of job, promotion or even the beginning of a new chapter in life is on the cards.
Of course, every new beginning comes with its own set of challenges. As long as you remain connected to your life purpose, things will gradually fall into place. A forgiving heart and the willingness to revisit and learn from the past will help you move forward.
There is much to accomplish, so make sure you prepare a detailed plan in advance. Someone with genuinely kind intentions is watching over you.
Lucky colour: Bright pink
Two hearts coming together to create something wonderful is truly a divine experience. Kindred spirits who are committed to creating a sense of safety, security and happiness for one another are blessed indeed.
Your plans are likely to work out beautifully. Professional and financial success are within reach, but you must learn to use your resources wisely. The Wheel of Fortune is favouring you now. New beginnings and the end of delays will bring a sense of freedom.
A change in direction could open the doors to happiness, growth and prosperity.
Lucky colour: Purple
It is time to explore new possibilities for happiness and peace. Look for the magic in everyday life and become more aware of your emotions. Life is wonderful, so allow yourself to thrive through the power of positive thinking.
An inspiring success awaits you. There is light at the end of the tunnel, so take a deep breath, relax and start making new plans. Relocation or travel plans are likely to work out as expected. Trust the journey ahead.
Lucky colour: Mustard yellow
A dream-come-true situation is beginning to manifest. Believe in yourself, as this marks the end of a difficult phase. Take time to search for the deeper meaning of life. Consider an alternative approach and surround yourself with wise teachers, mentors and supportive friends.
Do what you love! This is an excellent time for personal growth, particularly in your career or artistic pursuits. Working cooperatively with others will bring wonderful results and open doors to new opportunities.
Lucky colours: Orange, magenta
A beautiful gift of passion, opportunities and inspiration is coming your way from the Universe this week. You have the chance to do something truly amazing.
A sense of wonder and a positive new emotional experience are beginning to unfold. Fulfilling romantic relationships may bring deep and lasting spiritual insights. Prosperity will come through wise planning and thoughtful decisions.
It is time to take the next step. Your optimistic plans are likely to turn out just as you expect.
Lucky colour: Orange
A beautiful gift of passion, opportunities and inspiration is coming your way from the Universe this week. You have the chance to do something truly amazing.
A sense of wonder and a positive new emotional experience are beginning to unfold. Fulfilling romantic relationships may bring deep and lasting spiritual insights. Prosperity will come through wise planning and thoughtful decisions.
It is time to take the next step. Your optimistic plans are likely to turn out just as you expect.
Lucky colour: Orange
Follow your heart and embrace your love for home and family. Trust your intuition, as your inner guidance may offer valuable insights. Two hearts are committed to making their lives, and the lives of those around them, more meaningful and beautiful.
Professionally, do what you love. This is a time of significant personal growth in your career and creative pursuits. Working cooperatively with others will prove beneficial.
Take time to search for the deeper meaning of life. Consider an alternative approach and surround yourself with inspiring teachers, mentors and supportive friends.
Lucky colour: Mauve
The time has come to face your fears and listen to your intuition for accurate guidance. This is an opportunity to strengthen your plans by addressing the core issues that may have been holding you back.
Be mindful of hidden opposition and remain alert to your surroundings. Stand up for what you believe in and have confidence in yourself. It is time to recognise your personal power, take the lead and believe in your abilities.
For those in show business or actively involved in social media, this is an excellent time to make the most of your expertise and turn your skills into rewarding opportunities.
Lucky colours: Teal green, powder blue
A sudden revolution or unexpected change may offer you complete freedom. Break free from procrastination and embrace the opportunities that change brings.
If you are involved in the construction business, this could be an excellent time to make the most of your activities and investments. A great deal of activity is lined up, with sudden and immediate results on the cards.
It is important to maintain good communication skills throughout this period. The love and blessings of your family and loved ones will fill your life with happiness.
I see a happily-ever-after situation for many of you! If you are planning to tie the knot or enter into a committed relationship, this is an ideal time to take that beautiful step forward.
Lucky colours: Rustic orange, golden yellow