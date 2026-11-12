Angel Forecast (November 15 to November 21, 2026): Get your cosmic reading here

Seek new possibilities for happiness. Look for the magic in life and become more aware of your emotions. True happiness comes from self-confidence and inner peace. Wonderful new ideas are beginning to take shape, and you must not allow minor setbacks to hinder your progress.

Resolve communication issues with others, as the journey ahead looks promising and prosperous. It is time to release the past. A brighter and more fulfilling future awaits you, provided you find the strength to let go of past toxicity and embrace new beginnings.

Lucky colour: Off-white