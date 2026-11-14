The science of sound: Exploring the power of music therapy

Music has always been part of how we celebrate, grieve, remember and heal. Music therapy takes that instinct and turns it into a structured, evidence-based healthcare profession.
At its core, music therapy is the clinical use of music by a trained therapist to support a person’s physical, emotional, cognitive and social wellbeing. It is not simply listening to a favourite playlist to feel better, although that can help. It is a purposeful therapeutic relationship, with clear goals, assessment and review.
So, how does it work? Music activates multiple areas of the brain at once, including those linked to emotion, memory, movement, attention and language. Rhythm can steady breathing and heart rate, encourage movement and support motor control. Melody and harmony can influence mood and help process feelings that are difficult to put into words. Lyrics can offer a safe way to explore identity, grief, trauma or hope.
Because of this, music therapy can reach people even when traditional talking therapies cannot. It is widely used with children with developmental differences, adults recovering from stroke or brain injury, people living with dementia, Parkinson’s disease or mental health difficulties, and those in palliative care. No musical experience is needed. The focus is on connection and expression, not performance.
A session is always tailored to the individual. After an initial assessment, the therapist may use:
Active methods: singing, playing instruments, improvising, songwriting or moving to music
Receptive methods: listening to live or recorded music, followed by reflection, guided imagery or relaxation
For example, a therapist might use familiar songs to support memory in a person with Alzheimer’s, rhythmic cues to improve walking after a stroke, or songwriting to help a young person express anxiety.
Music therapy is delivered in hospitals, rehabilitation centres, care homes and community settings. In short, music therapy does not treat people with music. It treats people through music, using sound as a bridge between body, mind and emotion.
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