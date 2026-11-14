The science of sound: Exploring the power of music therapy

Music has always been part of how we celebrate, grieve, remember and heal. Music therapy takes that instinct and turns it into a structured, evidence-based healthcare profession.

How music therapy enhances wellbeing

At its core, music therapy is the clinical use of music by a trained therapist to support a person’s physical, emotional, cognitive and social wellbeing. It is not simply listening to a favourite playlist to feel better, although that can help. It is a purposeful therapeutic relationship, with clear goals, assessment and review.

So, how does it work? Music activates multiple areas of the brain at once, including those linked to emotion, memory, movement, attention and language. Rhythm can steady breathing and heart rate, encourage movement and support motor control. Melody and harmony can influence mood and help process feelings that are difficult to put into words. Lyrics can offer a safe way to explore identity, grief, trauma or hope.