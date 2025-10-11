From Landmark to live streams: Chennai’s changing music landscape

Mahathi adds, “Audience attention spans have shrunk dramatically. We’ve moved from watching full concerts to scrolling through 60-second clips. YouTube shorts and Instagram reels now dominate. People struggle to stay focused on a video longer than three or four minutes. Naturally, music has followed suit—it’s become faster, flashier, and more fleeting.”

The Carnatic musician points out that while Chennai has excellent sabhas hosting high-quality festivals, attendance is often low—not due to lack of access but mindset. “Watching concerts from home just doesn’t capture that energy. Artistes invest years perfecting their craft, and it feels wrong for people to watch these performances for free at home. COVID accelerated this trend, normalising live streams, which can’t replace the sacred experience of being at a concert.”

Tamil tunes take over

Music may be available at the push of a button, but DJ Sparrow, who’s been behind the turntable for over 13 years, tells us that it’s Tamil tracks that are turning up the volume. “When I first started out, spinning only Tamil tracks at a club was the quickest way to kill the party,” he recalls. “But today? Tamil tracks are setting dance floors on fire—from Chennai to Dubai to Australia. Tamil Night isn’t just a theme anymore; it’s a global movement.” So, what sparked the shift? “People finally started owning their identity,” Sparrow says. “They are no longer shy about celebrating their culture. It’s about pride, power, and pure joy. Our beats are unstoppable—people are dancing without hesitation. Even at Bollywood nights, Tamil tracks are getting requests. Because if we don’t celebrate our music, who else will?”

Classics get cool

Augustine Paul of the Madras Musical Association (MMA) has witnessed a quiet revolution of sorts in Chennai’s Western classical music scene, one led by the youth. “Until around the year 2000, Western classical music in Chennai was the domain of the older generation, and choral music ruled the roost. But today, that’s changed, and it’s the youngsters who are changing it. What’s noticeable is the emergence of Western classical orchestras and Western classical soloists and operas.”

Augustine adds, “Chennai is known for its deep-rooted Carnatic legacy, which has a great patronage. Western classical music, in contrast, still draws smaller crowds, but they are faithful and passionate. A full house in a venue like the Museum Theatre, even with just 500 seats, is a big deal. These are intimate concerts, where musicians and audiences really connect. And that connection is growing. Our orchestra is active like never before. We perform several concerts each year, and the support has been tremendous. The MMA itself hosts 3-4 classical concerts annually, and they’re always well-attended.”