How sunlight affects blood sugar: The surprising connection

A study involving more than 420,000 people in the UK linked greater sunlight exposure to lower blood sugar levels. It was also found that people who used tanning beds had a significantly lower likelihood of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Natural daylight is one of the strongest signals for keeping your circadian rhythm aligned. It is your body's internal timing system, which helps coordinate when hormones like insulin are released and how efficiently your body uses energy.

Studies have found that exposure to natural daylight, compared with standard indoor lighting, can improve metabolic regulation, including glucose handling.

Daylight affects blood sugar through sleep. Greater exposure to morning and daytime sunlight can improve sleep timing and quality, suggesting better circadian alignment.

Sleep plays a direct role in glucose regulation. Even a short-term sleep deficit, such as losing an hour of sleep, or mistimed sleep can reduce insulin sensitivity and raise blood sugar levels the next day. Research links circadian disruption and irregular sleep timing with impaired metabolic health, including poor glucose regulation. Hence, quality sleep is important for supporting healthy blood sugar levels.

Pointers to remember

Get enough sunlight throughout the day.

Keep evenings dim to support melatonin production.

Avoid bright overhead lighting at night, as nighttime light exposure can work against blood sugar control.

Research has found that evening exposure to blue-enriched light leads to greater glucose responses compared with dim lighting. This is why daily light habits work best when you strike a balance between brighter days and darker nights.

Simply keeping your bedroom as dark as possible is not enough. Limit the use of phones and tablets in bed. Switch off all gadgets at least an hour before bedtime. It is also a good idea to use warm lighting around the house in the evenings, especially when you are not working.

The connection with appetite

Disruptions in light exposure and timing can influence appetite hormones such as leptin and ghrelin. Since light is a primary cue for circadian alignment, it also helps regulate hunger and energy intake.

Maintaining healthy blood sugar levels is important to prevent fatigue-driven eating. When your hunger signals are more stable, your appetite cues tend to be steadier too. This can lead to fewer food cravings at night and more energy during the day.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin