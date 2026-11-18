Your genes influence how your body breaks down alcohol, how quickly you feel its effects, and how well you tolerate it. They can also influence whether you enjoy the taste of alcohol in the first place.

Researchers at Penn State's College of Agricultural Sciences have found that genetic differences can affect how people perceive alcohol and their response to it. One gene, called CHRNA3, has been linked to alcohol sensitivity. Changes in this gene may make some people less sensitive to alcohol's calming effects, which could influence how much they drink.

Here are five things to know about how your genes and health influence your response to alcohol.

1. Your genes determine how well you process alcohol

Some people inherit genes that make it harder for their bodies to break down alcohol properly. When alcohol is processed, the body produces a toxic substance called acetaldehyde. If this builds up, it can cause facial redness, nausea, dizziness and general discomfort.

This genetic variation is particularly common among people of Chinese, Japanese and Korean origin.

2. Your health conditions matter

Alcohol does not affect everyone in the same way. If you have conditions such as high blood pressure, an irregular heartbeat or liver disease, drinking can make them worse. Regular heavy drinking can also increase your risk of developing these conditions.

3. Your mental health can influence your drinking habits

People living with anxiety or mood disorders may be at a higher risk of developing alcohol dependence if they drink excessively. Alcohol may seem to offer temporary relief, but regular heavy drinking can worsen mental health over time.

4. Drinking too much can weaken your immunity

Regular excessive alcohol consumption can weaken your immune system, making it harder for your body to fight infections.

5. Being able to drink more does not mean you are less affected

Some people appear to tolerate alcohol better because they do not feel its effects as quickly. However, this does not mean alcohol is causing less harm to their bodies. A higher tolerance is not protection against alcohol-related health problems.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin