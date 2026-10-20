The sober-curious generation: Why Gen Z is drinking less?

From swapping pub crawls for Pilates to choosing mocktails over martinis, Gen Z seems to be changing its relationship with alcohol. But is booze really out, or are younger drinkers simply doing things differently?
Research suggests there is a shift underway. A 2023 Gallup analysis found that 62% of US adults under 35 drank alcohol, down from 72% two decades earlier. Meanwhile, a 2024 Gallup survey found that 65% of Americans aged 18 to 34 believed alcohol negatively affected health, suggesting that wellness is becoming a bigger part of the conversation.
Mental health is another piece of the puzzle. With conversations around anxiety, therapy and burnout becoming more mainstream, younger consumers are increasingly questioning whether a drink is worth the potential impact on their sleep and mood. Add fitness routines, mindfulness and the appeal of a fresh morning, and getting through a difficult day without a glass of wine suddenly feels far more achievable.
Money matters, too. With rising living costs and expensive nights out, cutting back on cocktails can be as much about protecting your bank balance as your wellbeing. Socialising is also evolving, with online communities, daytime activities and alcohol-free gatherings offering alternatives to the traditional pub night.
But don't write off alcohol just yet. IWSR research published in 2025 found that the proportion of legal-drinking-age Gen Z consumers across 15 markets who had consumed alcohol in the previous six months rose from 66% in March 2023 to 73% in March 2025. Clearly, this generation isn't necessarily going teetotal.
Instead, the rise of alcohol-free beer, sophisticated mocktails and low-alcohol alternatives suggests that choice is becoming the priority. Social media has helped make mindful drinking more visible, with wellness creators sharing sober challenges and healthier routines. Of course, not every trend translates into real-life behaviour, and Gen Z's habits vary across countries and communities.
Ultimately, this isn't simply a case of alcohol being cancelled. Younger consumers are questioning why, when and how much they drink. Whether that means skipping the booze altogether or choosing a better cocktail less often, the new priority is balance. After all, a brilliant night out feels even better when the next morning isn't completely written off.
For more updates, join/follow our
https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n
https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl