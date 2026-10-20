The sober-curious generation: Why Gen Z is drinking less?

Mental health is another piece of the puzzle. With conversations around anxiety, therapy and burnout becoming more mainstream, younger consumers are increasingly questioning whether a drink is worth the potential impact on their sleep and mood. Add fitness routines, mindfulness and the appeal of a fresh morning, and getting through a difficult day without a glass of wine suddenly feels far more achievable.

Money matters, too. With rising living costs and expensive nights out, cutting back on cocktails can be as much about protecting your bank balance as your wellbeing. Socialising is also evolving, with online communities, daytime activities and alcohol-free gatherings offering alternatives to the traditional pub night.

But don't write off alcohol just yet. IWSR research published in 2025 found that the proportion of legal-drinking-age Gen Z consumers across 15 markets who had consumed alcohol in the previous six months rose from 66% in March 2023 to 73% in March 2025. Clearly, this generation isn't necessarily going teetotal.