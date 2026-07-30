Gen Z’s ‘Menty B’ moment: The rise of mindful travel and wellness retreats

Gen Zs have a quiet way of reclaiming peace when the outside world gets too loud. As mental health awareness takes centre stage, a new term, 'Menty B', has been taking over social media. While previous generations often dismissed the signs of mental burnout or viewed taking a break as unnecessary, Gen Z is normalising the idea of stepping back to prioritise mental well-being. The trend has gained so much traction that institutions around the world are taking a step towards helping travellers escape to the serenity of calmness.
Menty B, a colloquial term used for mental breakdown, has been gaining a lot of attention. While often used humorously, the phrase has also come to describe taking a conscious pause to rest, recharge, and reset before stress escalates into burnout. As conversations around mental well-being become more mainstream, wellness retreats across the world are embracing the trend, curating experiences focused on relaxation, mindfulness, and emotional rejuvenation.
There are a few places in the world that offer a similar kind of peace and serenity as Bhutan does. With its philosophy of Gross National Happiness and a deep respect for balance, nature and spirituality, the kingdom offers the ideal setting for a meaningful pause. And some wellness retreats such as Six Senses Bhutan are tapping into this shift, curating immersive experiences that encourage guests to disconnect from everyday stress and reconnect with themselves.
From the signature Khamsa (royal stroll) to traditional Bhutanese wellness rituals such as the Dotsho hot stone bath, these immersive experiences offered by luxury retreats are becoming a key draw for travellers seeking more than just a scenic holiday. And these have become the very core of intentional travelling that Gen Zs are embracing with open arms.
As per Claudine Triolo, Country Director of Sales, Marketing & Journeys, Six Senses Bhutan, "Gen Z travellers approach travel with a greater sense of intention. They're looking for places where they can step away from the pace of everyday life, spend time in nature, and return feeling more present rather than simply well-travelled”.
Meditation sessions, visits to centuries-old monasteries, lighting butter lamps alongside monks, attending prayer ceremonies, and moments of quiet reflection are offering young travellers a chance to slow down and reconnect with themselves. These spiritual experiences are helping many find a renewed sense of clarity, balance, and inner calm. And it becomes an even more meaningful experience if travellers can take some of these habits back home.
Claudine said, “The real value of a retreat is what stays with you afterwards. Bringing home small rituals such as taking a mindful walk, setting aside time away from screens, spending more time outdoors, or beginning the day with a few minutes of breathing or meditation can help create space for the same sense of balance long after the journey has ended”.