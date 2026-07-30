Gen Z’s ‘Menty B’ moment: The rise of mindful travel and wellness retreats

Gen Zs have a quiet way of reclaiming peace when the outside world gets too loud. As mental health awareness takes centre stage, a new term, 'Menty B', has been taking over social media. While previous generations often dismissed the signs of mental burnout or viewed taking a break as unnecessary, Gen Z is normalising the idea of stepping back to prioritise mental well-being. The trend has gained so much traction that institutions around the world are taking a step towards helping travellers escape to the serenity of calmness.

What is Menty B and why are Gen Zs embracing this trend?

Menty B, a colloquial term used for mental breakdown, has been gaining a lot of attention. While often used humorously, the phrase has also come to describe taking a conscious pause to rest, recharge, and reset before stress escalates into burnout. As conversations around mental well-being become more mainstream, wellness retreats across the world are embracing the trend, curating experiences focused on relaxation, mindfulness, and emotional rejuvenation.

There are a few places in the world that offer a similar kind of peace and serenity as Bhutan does. With its philosophy of Gross National Happiness and a deep respect for balance, nature and spirituality, the kingdom offers the ideal setting for a meaningful pause. And some wellness retreats such as Six Senses Bhutan are tapping into this shift, curating immersive experiences that encourage guests to disconnect from everyday stress and reconnect with themselves.