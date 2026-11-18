The day before the marathon, 60-70 per cent of your daily calorie intake should comprise complex carbohydrates. These work as long-term energy stores. When a large amount of energy is needed over a sustained period, glycogen is particularly helpful. Popular choices include rice, rotis, pasta and even yoghurt. Just before the run, opt for easily digestible carbohydrates such as bread and butter or a fruit. Experts suggest avoiding too much fat and protein just before the run, as animal proteins, in particular, take longer to digest and convert into readily available energy.

Stay hydrated

Drink sufficient water, but remember that how much you need differs from person to person. If you are someone who sweats a lot, your water intake should be higher. You also need to balance this during your practice runs. The general guideline is to drink 150-200 ml of water every 20 minutes during the race.

Don‘t push yourself too hard

Don‘t overdo your training sessions. You may be in the mood to give it your all during the last training session before race day, but it is better to avoid this. Rest is more important the day before the race. For relaxation, you can even get a full-body massage. Don‘t let your body become stiff with too much training just before D-Day. An easy run followed by plenty of stretching is best. While stretching is important the day before, on race day, all you need is a simple warm-up.

Get everything ready

The day before the race, keep everything ready—shoes, socks and other must-haves. The golden rule is not to wear anything new, including shoes, as this can cause shoe bites, blisters or discomfort during the run.

Give your body time to rest

A calm mind is as important as physical preparation. A day before the race, try to get adequate sleep. You may be too wired the night before, thinking about the race, and this can cause sleep disturbances. Meditation or yoga can help you achieve a relaxed state of mind.

First-time runners, take note

For those who are running a marathon for the first time, give your body enough time to recover in the weeks leading up to the race. Every week, scale back your training mileage to allow your body to recover and prepare for race day. This will help you feel stronger and fitter!

Train your mind too

Psychological preparation is often not given due importance in marathon running. While you train your body to carry you through the run, your mind also needs to be prepared for any unexpected challenges and discomfort that may arise. Self-affirmations can help you go the extra mile, quite literally.

Choose the right running gear

Your running gear matters a lot. Running a marathon is not like running in the park. It requires comfortable shoes that you have already broken in so that they don‘t cause shoe bites or discomfort during the race. Avoid experimenting with new gear on race day.

—manuvipin@newindianexperss.com

@ManuVipin