By eating high-quality iron-rich foods consistently, you can absolutely raise your ferritin levels. Focus on one high-iron meal per day to boost absorption. It will take weeks for the iron to be absorbed, and it is not a quick fix.

You can increase the count by eating consistently. Here are some foods to eat if your ferritin levels are low.

Best foods to increase ferritin levels

There are two types of dietary iron: heme iron, found in animal-based foods, and non-heme iron, found in plant-based foods and fortified cereals. Heme iron is absorbed more easily by the body, while non-heme iron takes longer to absorb. However, both are important when trying to improve low ferritin levels. Experts recommend including both sources in your meals to help increase your iron intake.

Some of the best examples of heme and non-heme iron foods include:

Heme iron

Poultry

Red meat

Seafood

Non-heme iron

Fortified cereal

Cream of wheat cereal

Beans

Lentils

Spinach

Tofu

Pair iron-rich foods with vitamin C-rich foods such as tomatoes, oranges, strawberries, or bell peppers to help your body absorb iron better. Cooking in a cast-iron pan may also increase the iron content of your food.

Are there foods you should avoid?

You don‘t need to eliminate any foods to improve your ferritin levels, but timing matters. Coffee and tea can reduce iron absorption, so have them at least an hour before or after an iron-rich meal. Calcium-rich foods and supplements can also interfere with iron absorption, so consume them at a different time. Foods such as wheat bran, unsoaked grains and legumes contain phytates that can reduce iron absorption. Soaking grains and legumes or choosing fermented versions can help. Try not to eat these foods alongside your iron-rich meals.

Eggs contain a protein that can bind iron and reduce its absorption, so avoid eating them alongside iron-rich meals. While nutritious, they are not the best choice for boosting iron levels. Red wine also contains polyphenols that can interfere with iron absorption. You don’t have to give it up completely, but be mindful of having it with iron-rich foods.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin