Why is the Internet complaining about Ferritin Face? The viral trend explained

Dark circles, brittle hair, puffy face and washed-out skin, may not just be high levels or cortisol, but can also point at "Ferritin Face", due to low-ferritin levels. From one content creator asking "Do you have ferritin face?" on TikTok, putting before-and-after style photographs alongside, this is one of the many videos and posts on TikTok and Instagram claiming that low ferritin, a protein which stores iron in the body, can leave visible clues on your face.

Is the term "Ferritin Face" even real?

The content creators are listing pale or grey-looking skin, dark under-eye circles, dry or cracked lips, hair shedding and weak nails, while others share portraits claiming stark visual differences.

The phrase "ferritin face" has spread widely across social media, with videos attracting millions of views.