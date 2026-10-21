Cortisol and weight gain: Separating health facts from social media myths

Our face is often the first sign of how healthy we look. Cortisol face is a viral social media term, and it has made us look at ourselves a little closer. And when we see an extra-puffy face, high cortisol is often blamed.

Cortisol plays an important role in keeping our body functioning, and it is our body’s main stress hormone. Throughout the day the amount of cortisol the body produces and uses fluctuates, as it follows a 24-hour cycle. It peaks in the morning and drops at night. It is also play a major role in regulating blood pressure, suppressing inflammation, controlling blood sugar levels, and keeping your metabolism and immune system working as they should.

The social media myths vs medical facts

• Myth: Cortisol belly or cortisol face means your stress hormone is out of control.

• Fact: Cortisol belly is a social media term, not a medical diagnosis. While everyday stress can drive cravings, poor sleep, and extra calories, weight gain is usually driven by a mix of diet, activity, age, and hormones rather than cortisol alone.

• Myth: Taking anti-stress supplements, "cortisol cocktails," or detox patches will melt away fat.

• Fact: Products sold online to lower cortisol are not proven to reduce abdominal fat or slim the face, and at-home cortisol tests are often inaccurate.

• Myth: High cortisol causes "adrenal fatigue" and exhaustion.

• Fact: "Adrenal fatigue" is not a real medical diagnosis. Severe fatigue is tied to true Adrenal Insufficiency (low cortisol).

Excess cortisol from genuine medical issues like Cushing’s Syndrome can cause distinct changes such as a rounded "moon face," a "buffalo hump" on the upper back, high blood sugar, and muscle weakness, but these cases require a proper diagnosis from an endocrinologist.

Why is my face puffy?

It could be due to poor lifestyle choices, and not due to a medical excess of cortisol.

Common causes of facial puffiness include:

Poor sleep: Puffiness will usually fade once you are awake and moving.

Allergies: Sinus congestion can lead to inflammation.

Salt: Eating high salty foods may affect how your body retains water.

Medicines: Steroid tablets, and some blood pressure medications might lead to puffiness.

Alcohol: Triggers dehydration.

Underactive thyroid: Can lead to weight gain and a fuller face.

How to manage weight?

• Sleep for 7 to 8 hours.

• Make exercise a habit, followed by healthy home cooked food.

If you suspect a hormonal or metabolic disorder, consult a licensed healthcare provider instead of relying on self-diagnosis from social media.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin