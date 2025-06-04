Matcha dilemma: Does drinking this green elixir cause iron deficiency?

According to health experts Matcha is not directly linked with the deficiency of iron in the body. But it acts as a catalyst in slowing down iron absorption in the body.

Interestingly, Matcha consists of high levels of catechins. While this acts as an anti-oxidant and has desirable benefits; on the flip side these can reduce iron absorption in the gut. Therefore, it is recommended that those with low iron levels should ideally keep matcha drinks at bay. This might include menstruating women who lose a lot of blood (and iron), people who suffer from any level of anemia, and those who follow a vegan diet.