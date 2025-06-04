Matcha dilemma: Does drinking this green elixir cause iron deficiency?

Visit any café today and one of their top seller drink is a cup of matcha. This new in-trend green drink is a crowd favourite, so much so that experts are experimenting with matcha along with other seasonal flavours like orange, mango, strawberry and more to bring about newer concoctions. While much is being discussed about the drink and its benefits, the newest dilemma that it is causing is the question of iron deficiency.
According to health experts Matcha is not directly linked with the deficiency of iron in the body. But it acts as a catalyst in slowing down iron absorption in the body.
Interestingly, Matcha consists of high levels of catechins. While this acts as an anti-oxidant and has desirable benefits; on the flip side these can reduce iron absorption in the gut. Therefore, it is recommended that those with low iron levels should ideally keep matcha drinks at bay. This might include menstruating women who lose a lot of blood (and iron), people who suffer from any level of anemia, and those who follow a vegan diet.
If you are a consistent or addicted matcha drinker, then you might want to slow down and rethink the number of cups consumed a day. Women who are pregnant and children whose bodies need a higher dose of iron should refrain from overdrinking matcha. Here, it is interesting to note that green tea also sometimes has the same properties. But the effects are low compared to matcha. This is simply because while consuming matcha, the whole leaf is being consumed.
Does this mean you have to give up on matcha?
Of course not! While it is not necessary that you have to completely give up drinking matcha, it is required that you control your intake. Firstly, you should not drink matcha with meals. It can be consumed some hours before or after the meal. This is because your gut is activated while you are eating heavy meals, and it needs iron. If you are drinking matcha, which causes low iron absorption, then your digestion will be affected.
Second, while drinking matcha, consciously eat iron-rich food that acts as a supplement to the deficiency. Third, no more than 1-2 cups of matcha a day. Fourth, closely monitor your iron levels. If the statistics look amiss, then quit drinking matcha for a few days to balance it out.