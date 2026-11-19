Digestion itself is energy-intensive. The digestive system already uses a significant portion of the body’s daily energy. When the meal is larger than needed, even more blood and energy are directed toward the gut. As a result, less is available for the brain and muscles, which adds to the sense of tiredness. High-protein meals, especially those rich in certain amino acids, can produce a similar effect because they also increase tryptophan availability.

None of this means that carbohydrates or protein are bad. The issue is usually quantity and speed. Eating quickly and past the point of comfortable fullness forces the body to work harder than necessary. Blood sugar rises faster, more insulin is released, and more energy is pulled toward digestion. The result is the familiar crash. The practical solution is simple and sustainable. Eat a little more slowly so that blood sugar does not spike as sharply. Stop at the point of comfortable satisfaction rather than fullness. Balance carbohydrates with protein, fibre and some healthy fat so that the rise in blood sugar is more gradual. These small adjustments reduce the size of the insulin response and leave more steady energy available after the meal.