As mentioned earlier, bruxism is common and affects 10 to 20 per cent of the population. It can be the result of muscle tension caused by stress or anxiety. It could also be linked to anger and frustration.

Stressful situations can lead us to develop unconscious habits such as clenching our teeth or biting our nails. These habits can continue even when we are asleep. A higher incidence of bruxism has also been reported among people with poor-quality sleep, which may be linked to stress.

However, stress is not the only factor behind this unconscious habit. Dental malocclusion (incorrect alignment of the teeth when biting) and other forms of misalignment can also contribute to teeth grinding.

Day or night? Two types of bruxism

Bruxism can occur during the day or at night. Daytime bruxism is usually more directly related to stress or anxiety and can lead to jaw fatigue by the end of the day.

Nocturnal bruxism can cause jaw, head and neck pain upon waking. Over time, it can also lead to tooth wear and damage.

Are your teeth showing signs of grinding?

If you have not noticed that you grind your teeth but experience jaw pain, look out for these signs:

Worn or cracked teeth

Tooth sensitivity

Sleep disturbances

Tight or overdeveloped facial muscles

Frequent headaches

How can you manage teeth grinding?

Bruxism can cause tooth wear and damage, as well as sleep disturbances and headaches. Identifying the exact cause of teeth grinding is not always easy. Since it is often an involuntary habit, managing it may require a combination of treatments and lifestyle changes.

A discharge splint or night guard can help reduce unconscious grinding movements to some extent, although it may not address the underlying cause.

Physiotherapy for the temporomandibular joint (TMJ) can help reduce pain and relax the muscles.

Botulinum toxin, commonly known as Botox, can also be injected into the masseter muscles to reduce muscle tension and the force of clenching.

Applying ice or a warm compress to the jaw before bedtime can help relieve muscle tension. Gentle stretching and jaw massages may also provide relief. Managing stress and anxiety through meditation, breathing exercises, walking or journaling can help reduce teeth grinding. It is also advisable to cut back on stimulants such as coffee and tobacco.

Teeth grinding is not always caused by stress. Sleep disorders, medications and other factors can also contribute to it.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin