Should you replace butter for olive oil? Here, we'll dive into the nutritional differences between olive oil and butter.

What is butter?

Butter is a dairy product made by churning cream or milk to separate the fat from the liquid. It is used in cooking, baking and as a spread. Traditional butter contains about 80 per cent fat, with the rest made up of water and milk solids. It is solid at room temperature and is mainly made up of saturated fat.

Types of butter

Salted and unsalted: These are the most common types of butter. The difference is whether salt is added during preparation.

Whipped butter: Air is added while mixing the butter, giving it a lighter, fluffier texture.

Clarified butter: Water and milk solids are removed, leaving behind pure butterfat.

Ghee: Made in a similar way to clarified butter, ghee is heated until the milk solids caramelise, giving it a nutty flavour and a higher smoke point.

Benefits of butter

Butter adds a rich flavour and creamy texture to foods, making meals more decadent. It also contains some fat-soluble vitamins, like A, D, E, and K, and fatty acids to support brain, gut, and heart health. Most of the lactose is removed from butter during the churning process, meaning it can be digested well by most people with lactose intolerance.

Drawbacks of butter

Butter is not suitable for vegans as it is made from cow's milk. People with lactose intolerance may also need to avoid it.

It is high in calories, so eating too much can add significantly to your daily calorie intake.

Butter is also rich in saturated fat, which can raise LDL (bad) cholesterol. High LDL levels are linked to an increased risk of heart disease and stroke.

Blood pressure. The saturated fat content in butter can increase blood pressure levels if you consume too much.

What is olive oil?

Olive oil is made from the liquid fat extracted from olives. It is primarily made up of monounsaturated fats, particularly oleic acid, which is considered heart-healthy.

Types of olive oil

Extra virgin olive oil (EVOO): Considered the healthiest type of olive oil, EVOO is made using mechanical methods without chemical refining. It retains more natural antioxidants and has a rich flavour, making it ideal for salads, dips and as a finishing drizzle.

Virgin olive oil: It has a slightly higher acidity and a milder flavour than EVOO. It still retains many of the same health benefits and works well in salad dressings, marinades and low-heat cooking.

Pure (refined) olive oil: This oil is processed to remove impurities, resulting in a milder flavour and lighter colour. It is suitable for everyday cooking.

Light olive oil: Further refined to remove much of its colour, aroma and flavour, this oil is often used for frying and cooking when you don't want the oil to affect the taste of the food.

Benefits of olive oil

Olive oil can help with your weight loss goals as it can help you feel fuller longer.

It is a key part of the Mediterranean diet, which is linked to a lower risk of obesity, heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers.

Its polyphenols may help support heart health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Olive oil is rich in antioxidants that may help reduce inflammation when included in a balanced diet.

Downsides to olive oil

It still contains a high amount of calories.

Not ideal for high-heat cooking (especially EVOO and virgin olive oil). This is because when heated it begins breaking down and releasing potentially harmful compounds.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin