According to psychotherapists, decision fatigue is a state in which the more decisions a person makes over the course of a day, the more physically, mentally and emotionally depleted they become.

Why does making too many decisions wear you down?

Decision fatigue usually occurs when you have to make too many decisions every day. Most of us have jobs or play roles that require us to make numerous decisions, often at short notice. For judges or surgeons, for instance, the decisions they make can have a significant impact on other people's lives. Depending on your job, the choices you make can also affect the people you live or interact with.

Signs that you may be experiencing decision fatigue

Decision avoidance: If you forget the vet appointment, you can put off deciding whether to go ahead with the expensive surgery. Delaying decisions or avoiding certain people and situations is a common response to decision fatigue. You may even find yourself procrastinating without realising it.

Impulsivity: After making several difficult decisions, you may become less careful about other choices. This could mean unnecessary online shopping, eating unhealthy food or making decisions you later regret.

Exhaustion: Decision fatigue can leave you feeling physically, mentally and emotionally drained, making you crave rest or even a good cry.

Brain fog: You may find it difficult to concentrate, finish your sentences, remember names, or follow conversations.

Irritability: Small things may start annoying you, and you may find yourself snapping at people over minor issues.

Feeling overwhelmed: When you have too many decisions to make, you may feel mentally overloaded, as though you cannot take on anything more.

Regret or dissatisfaction: You may keep thinking about a decision long after making it, questioning whether you made the right choice.

Physical discomfort: The stress of making too many decisions can also cause physical symptoms such as tension headaches, eye twitching, nausea and stomach discomfort.

How to manage decision fatigue

Give yourself time

Not every decision needs an immediate answer. Rather than rushing to make a choice, take a step back when you are already feeling overwhelmed. Take short breaks from your computer or spend a few quiet minutes between tasks to reset before making your next decision.

Plan ahead

Planning ahead can reduce the number of decisions you make during the day. Preparing meals, choosing your clothes the night before, or listing the next day's priorities can help ease the mental load.

Rest

When your mind is constantly processing information, taking a break can help more than pushing yourself to keep going. Step away from your screen, take a short walk, stretch or sit quietly for a few minutes to give your mind a chance to rest.

Stop putting decisions off

Avoiding a decision may bring temporary relief, but it doesn't necessarily ease the mental load. Unresolved choices can continue to occupy your mind, making you go over the same questions again and again.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin