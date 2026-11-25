Step into a week filled with divine guidance, positive energy, and angelic blessings. Your angels are here to offer wisdom, reassurance, and gentle reminders to trust the journey ahead. Allow their messages to guide your thoughts, actions, and decisions as you navigate the days to come. Open your heart, embrace the signs, and welcome the beautiful possibilities this week holds for you.
A spiritual awakening is beginning. Take a leap of faith and surrender to the divine process. Believe in yourself and listen to your heart. Trust your intuition. New beginnings are on the horizon, and delays will finally come to an end. A change in direction will bring happiness. Determination and self-control will lead to significant progress. Your journey and achievements will be acknowledged by all.
Lucky colour: Purple
You can achieve anything you set your mind to right now. Go after what you want, and the universe will send helpful people your way. Committed romantic relationships could sweep you off your feet. Be mindful, however, and choose logic over emotion. On the professional front, there may be better ways of approaching a situation. Working alone may not be the best option, so review all the details carefully before proceeding.
Lucky colour: Mustard
Your communication skills are particularly strong and will bring you passion, opportunities and inspiration. This is your chance to do something extraordinary. Prosperity will come through careful planning and wise decisions. It's time to take the next step, as your optimistic plans are likely to unfold as expected. There's no need to worry about the future. Focus your thoughts on the outcome you desire and release any feelings of regret, guilt or anxiety to the divine.
Lucky colour: Royal blue
It's time to make some important decisions and free yourself from whatever has been holding you back. Give your body, mind and soul a much-needed detox and some time to relax. Unnecessary worry often stems from a lack of self-confidence. An exciting new chapter awaits, and you have everything it takes to succeed. Review contracts and documents thoroughly before signing anything. Nurture yourself and those you love, and be generous with your time and resources. You have a natural ability to make everything around you more beautiful, and your practical, thoughtful advice is greatly appreciated.
Lucky colours: Light blue and light pink
Your material needs are being taken care of in the most magical and unexpected ways. An act of kindness will only amplify your blessings. Giving or receiving with a grateful heart is a beautiful gesture that the universe appreciates. On the professional front, follow your passion and be ready to take on any challenge that comes your way. New opportunities for excitement and adventure await. Bold and ambitious decisions, both in your career and personal life, will be the highlights of the week. Significant progress is possible, particularly through meaningful connections with people who share your vision.
Lucky colour: Orange
Your plans are working out well, both personally and professionally. Success in your career and finances is within reach this week, but remember to use your resources wisely and plan for the future. It's time to let go of the past and make peace with it. A more fulfilling future awaits, so let go and let the divine take its course. Remember, when you give, you also receive. Stop resisting change and embrace new possibilities. Be mindful of your finances, as you may find yourself swinging between extremes when it comes to saving and spending.
Lucky colours: Black and red
A lot has happened over the past week. Take a moment to appreciate the joy you're experiencing through your spiritual growth. Be a guiding light to others. The answers you receive through meditation are likely to be accurate. This could be a particularly lucky week, as wishes begin to manifest and dreams move closer to reality. A joyful phase lies ahead, but it's important to remain determined and keep moving forward. Be prepared for new possibilities. Pay attention to your health, as changes in the weather could leave you susceptible to mild infections.
Lucky colours: Grey and green
It's time to celebrate the present and enjoy the rewards of your hard work. Release yourself from burdensome situations and make room for new beginnings. If you've been planning to settle down or move into a new home, this could be an ideal time to do so. A wonderful new idea is beginning to take shape. Don't let minor setbacks derail your progress. Work towards resolving communication issues with others and remain open to new possibilities for emotional happiness. Look for the magic in everyday life and stay mindful of your emotions.
Lucky colours: Lemon yellow and bright green
Life is wonderful, and it's time to embrace it through the power of positive thinking. Your success is an inspiration to many and will be acknowledged in social and professional circles. Every problem has a solution, and the right way forward now is through objective thinking and compromise. Exercise self-control and patience, and approach situations with forgiveness and a healing mindset. Finding a middle ground will be important. On the personal front, it's time to act on your plans and make some important decisions. Be clear about what you want and take action accordingly. Your body could also benefit from some much-needed detoxification.
Lucky colours: All seven chakra colours
When two hearts are truly committed to each other, they can heal together and create something wonderful. These are the bonds of kindred spirits. Don't give up on the people you love. It's important to maintain a healthy balance between your personal and professional life, as juggling multiple roles can become exhausting. A little humour and a light-hearted approach will make challenging situations easier to handle. Stand up for what you believe in, have confidence in yourself and embrace your personal power.
Lucky colours: Light orange and white
When two hearts are truly committed to each other, they can heal together and create something wonderful. These are the bonds of kindred spirits. Don't give up on the people you love. It's important to maintain a healthy balance between your personal and professional life, as juggling multiple roles can become exhausting. A little humour and a light-hearted approach will make challenging situations easier to handle. Stand up for what you believe in, have confidence in yourself and embrace your personal power.
Lucky colours: Light orange and white
It's time to cut ties with whatever has been holding you back and release your attachment to specific outcomes. Try approaching life with a more positive and uplifting outlook. Seek guidance from people who are qualified and well-equipped to help you. Working excessively long hours and constantly trying to please others will not serve you well. Every problem has a solution, and in your situation, success will come through objective thinking and compromise. Exercise self-control and patience, and approach the situation with forgiveness and a willingness to heal.
Lucky colour: Electric blue