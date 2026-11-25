Your plans are working out well, both personally and professionally. Success in your career and finances is within reach this week, but remember to use your resources wisely and plan for the future. It's time to let go of the past and make peace with it. A more fulfilling future awaits, so let go and let the divine take its course. Remember, when you give, you also receive. Stop resisting change and embrace new possibilities. Be mindful of your finances, as you may find yourself swinging between extremes when it comes to saving and spending.

Lucky colours: Black and red