Along with major depressive disorder, there are several other types of depressive disorders. Here is what you need to know about them.

Persistent depressive disorder

Persistent depressive disorder, also called dysthymia, is a less intense but long-lasting form of depression. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, it can last for at least two years. Since the symptoms persist for such a long time, they may even begin to feel like a part of one's personality.

Seasonal affective disorder

Seasonal affective disorder has many of the symptoms associated with depression and often includes weight gain and increased sleep. What makes it different is its onset, which is linked to a particular time of the year, usually winter. The symptoms generally improve when the season ends.

Postpartum depression or perinatal depression

Postpartum or perinatal depression can develop during pregnancy or soon after childbirth. Like seasonal affective disorder, it can occur in response to a specific trigger, in this case, pregnancy and delivery. However, it is important not to mistake it for the baby blues, which are usually mild and resolve within the first two weeks after childbirth. Postpartum depression is more serious and requires appropriate care.

A related condition is postpartum psychosis, which is rare but serious. Symptoms can include agitation, insomnia, excessive energy, hearing voices or paranoid thoughts. It requires urgent medical attention and can be treated.

Bipolar disorder

In bipolar disorder, a person experiences episodes of depression as well as episodes of mania. During a manic episode, they may feel unusually energetic or euphoric, engage in risky behaviour, speak rapidly and have racing thoughts. At other times, they may experience depressive episodes marked by persistent sadness, low energy and, in severe cases, suicidal thoughts.

Depression manifests differently in different people

Anyone can experience the symptoms of depression. However, there are some differences in how it may manifest in men, women and children.

While women are more likely to experience sadness, tearfulness, guilt and a loss of interest in activities, men may be more prone to irritability, anger and throwing themselves into work. Some may also turn to alcohol or other substances to cope with their feelings.

Children, meanwhile, may display irritability or become unusually clingy.

When to seek help

Everybody experiences emotional ups and downs, including periods of sadness and stress. However, when these feelings persist and do not seem to lift, it is important to seek help.

Look out for symptoms such as:

· Changes in eating or sleeping habits, including loss of appetite or excessive sleeping.

· Difficulty carrying out everyday activities, such as going to work or school.

· Problems maintaining relationships or taking care of oneself and one's family.

· Symptoms that persist for two weeks or longer.

If these symptoms begin to interfere with daily life, consult a mental health professional.

Treatment options

Not all cases of depression require medication. Depending on the type and severity of the condition, treatment may include therapies such as cognitive behavioural therapy, interpersonal therapy or problem-solving therapy, along with counselling.

Behavioural activation, which involves gradually returning to activities you would normally enjoy, can also help.

Regular exercise, meditation and staying socially connected may further support recovery.

About medications

In cases where medication is necessary, it is important to understand that antidepressants do not simply make you happy. They can help ease symptoms, making it easier to return to everyday activities, work, socialise and participate in therapy. Medication should always be taken under the guidance of a mental health professional.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin