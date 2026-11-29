According to experts, your meals not only impact how you feel throughout the day but also affect your overall energy and focus. What you need is a well-balanced diet that provides energy through macronutrients. A diet rich in vitamins and minerals is also essential to build and maintain important brain signals.

The best foods for focus

Eat more whole foods that support stable blood sugar levels. This can help you stay focused throughout the day. Here are some of the best foods to help you focus and avoid that mid-afternoon energy crash.

Fatty fish: Feed your brain

Omega-3 fatty acids are known to support cognitive function, which means they can help with memory and learning. Some of the best sources of omega-3 fatty acids include fatty fish such as sardines and the ever-popular salmon.

Berries: A little boost for the brain

Antioxidants support cognitive function. To improve focus, try to include foods rich in these nutrients in your diet. Berries are rich in antioxidants and can help protect brain cells from oxidative stress.

Eggs: Stay sharp

Eggs are a good source of choline, which helps support attention, focus and mental energy throughout the day.

Pumpkin seeds: Find your focus

Pumpkin seeds contain high amounts of magnesium, which has stress-fighting properties. Magnesium can make it easier to stay focused by promoting a calm and balanced nervous system.

Caffeine: Your afternoon pick-me-up

Surprised? Yes, caffeine can help improve your focus, but don't overdo it. You can have a piece of dark chocolate with a handful of nuts for an afternoon snack. This is a good mix of caffeine, antioxidants, healthy fats and protein, which can give you an energy boost.

Matcha: Sip your way to focus

Matcha is a “nutritional powerhouse”. It contains L-theanine, an amino acid that may help improve focus and promote calmness. Its natural caffeine content also provides a steady energy boost. It is a good alternative if you want to skip your second cup of coffee.

Carbs: Don't skip them

Carbohydrates provide glucose, which is the brain's main source of energy. Pair them with protein and fibre to keep blood sugar levels steady and support energy and focus.

Foods to avoid

Watch out for the sugar crash

Avoid foods high in sugar, as they can cause those mid-afternoon energy crashes.

Small changes, better focus

Your diet plays an important role in maintaining focus and energy. To avoid feeling sluggish during the day, remember two things: don't skip meals and eat enough nutritious, whole foods.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin