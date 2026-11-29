Popping magnesium supplements before bed has become almost the norm—and with good reason. Magnesium has several proven benefits, including supporting heart and brain health, boosting immune function and contributing to bone formation.
The popular notion is that magnesium is just to aid sleep and should be taken only at night. But that's not true. There are different types of magnesium, and they can be taken in the morning or at night, depending on the benefits you are hoping to get.
When is the best time to take magnesium?
Consider the type of magnesium in your supplement, as each form has a different function. Some supplements contain just one type of magnesium, typically magnesium glycinate, which is often taken before bed to support better sleep.
Others combine magnesium glycinate and magnesium malate, allowing you to adjust the timing to suit your needs. You can take one capsule in the morning and another at night, or both in the evening to support a restful night's sleep.
Benefits of Taking Magnesium in the Morning
It may be best to take magnesium supplements in the morning if you are using them to support energy levels, manage stress, improve brain function and boost your mood.
1. To support brain function and improve focus
Magnesium helps transmit signals between the brain and body. It also supports the activity of NMDA and GABA, neurotransmitters that play a role in brain function.
Magnesium deficiency can cause restlessness, poor attention and fatigue, says Dr Jarrett. By supporting better sleep, magnesium may also help you feel more alert the next day.
2. To calm your mind and improve your mood
The body uses magnesium to help manage the effects of stress. Prolonged stress can lower magnesium levels, which may make you feel even more stressed. Taking magnesium in the morning may help support your body during stressful periods.
3. To support energy levels
Magnesium plays an important role in the body's energy production. It helps convert food into energy and supports normal muscle and nerve function.
4. To support your workouts
Magnesium helps relax muscles and supports normal muscle function. It also helps regulate the nervous system.
Benefits of Taking Magnesium at Night
Taking magnesium in the evening may help support better sleep, relaxation and muscle recovery.
1. To improve sleep and relaxation
Studies suggest that people taking magnesium supplements had higher melatonin levels and slept longer than those taking a placebo.
2. To support post-workout muscle recovery
Exercise causes temporary inflammation as part of the body's natural recovery process. Magnesium supports normal muscle function and may help with post-workout recovery.
Benefits of Taking Magnesium at Any Time of Day
Whether you choose to take magnesium in the morning or at night, or get it through a multivitamin, maintaining adequate magnesium levels can support:
Immune system function
Bone health
Mood regulation
Heart health
Migraine management
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ ManuVipin
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