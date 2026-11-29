Consider the type of magnesium in your supplement, as each form has a different function. Some supplements contain just one type of magnesium, typically magnesium glycinate, which is often taken before bed to support better sleep.

Others combine magnesium glycinate and magnesium malate, allowing you to adjust the timing to suit your needs. You can take one capsule in the morning and another at night, or both in the evening to support a restful night's sleep.

Benefits of Taking Magnesium in the Morning

It may be best to take magnesium supplements in the morning if you are using them to support energy levels, manage stress, improve brain function and boost your mood.

1. To support brain function and improve focus

Magnesium helps transmit signals between the brain and body. It also supports the activity of NMDA and GABA, neurotransmitters that play a role in brain function.

Magnesium deficiency can cause restlessness, poor attention and fatigue, says Dr Jarrett. By supporting better sleep, magnesium may also help you feel more alert the next day.

2. To calm your mind and improve your mood

The body uses magnesium to help manage the effects of stress. Prolonged stress can lower magnesium levels, which may make you feel even more stressed. Taking magnesium in the morning may help support your body during stressful periods.

3. To support energy levels

Magnesium plays an important role in the body's energy production. It helps convert food into energy and supports normal muscle and nerve function.

4. To support your workouts

Magnesium helps relax muscles and supports normal muscle function. It also helps regulate the nervous system.

Benefits of Taking Magnesium at Night

Taking magnesium in the evening may help support better sleep, relaxation and muscle recovery.

1. To improve sleep and relaxation

Studies suggest that people taking magnesium supplements had higher melatonin levels and slept longer than those taking a placebo.

2. To support post-workout muscle recovery

Exercise causes temporary inflammation as part of the body's natural recovery process. Magnesium supports normal muscle function and may help with post-workout recovery.

Benefits of Taking Magnesium at Any Time of Day

Whether you choose to take magnesium in the morning or at night, or get it through a multivitamin, maintaining adequate magnesium levels can support: