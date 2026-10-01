Candida Albicans: What your gut, diet and lifestyle have to do with yeast overgrowth

Additionally, an acidic body creates the perfect environment for Candida to thrive. When we keep feeding it with low-pH (acidic) foods and habits, it multiplies more easily. This overgrowth is sometimes referred to as Candida Overgrowth Syndrome (COS). It can suddenly make you intolerant to dairy, corn, gluten or eggs. Simply cutting those foods out does not solve the root issue. We need to address why the overgrowth happened in the first place, and let’s observe a few common causes:

High intake of white sugar, processed foods, alcohol and refined carbs (sugar and white flour). These directly feed the yeast.

An overall acidic body environment.

Broad-spectrum antibiotics wipe out good bacteria and leave room for the wrong ones to grow.

Birth control pills combined with antibiotics and a high-sugar diet; this combination makes overgrowth almost certain.

Oral corticosteroids (including asthma inhalers) can encourage yeast growth in the mouth, which is why oil pulling becomes especially important.

Cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation wipe out beneficial bacteria and allow Candida to take over, often leading to constipation, diarrhoea, nausea, dull skin, fatigue, hair changes and weakened immunity.

In Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes patients,higher sugar levels in the mouth and mucosal membranes feed the yeast. Medication alone does not fully address this side of health.

Candida that starts in the gut can travel along mucosal membranes, moving from the colon up through the stomach and into the nasal and sinus areas. Persistent nasal drip or mucous can be a sign that the yeast has migrated and needs clearing.