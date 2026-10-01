Candida Albicans: What your gut, diet and lifestyle have to do with yeast overgrowth

Today I want to talk to you about something that often flies under the radar but can quietly affect how you feel day to day: Candida albicans. Candida is a type of yeast that naturally lives in our mouth, gut, vaginal area, skin and mucosal membranes. In the right amount, it actually helps with digestion and breaking down food. When our immune system is strong and the balance is maintained, everything remains in check, and we feel well. The problem begins when Candida starts to overgrow. That is when symptoms appear.
This yeast can develop long tentacles that push into the mucosal and gut lining, creating tiny holes. This is often called leaky gut. When the gut lining becomes permeable, toxins and larger protein molecules can slip into the bloodstream. The immune system then reacts as if these are foreign invaders. Unfortunately, some of these particles look similar to our tissues, such as skin, thyroid or joints. That is why people with Candida overgrowth sometimes notice thyroid issues, joint pain, psoriasis or eczema.
Additionally, an acidic body creates the perfect environment for Candida to thrive. When we keep feeding it with low-pH (acidic) foods and habits, it multiplies more easily. This overgrowth is sometimes referred to as Candida Overgrowth Syndrome (COS). It can suddenly make you intolerant to dairy, corn, gluten or eggs. Simply cutting those foods out does not solve the root issue. We need to address why the overgrowth happened in the first place, and let’s observe a few common causes:
High intake of white sugar, processed foods, alcohol and refined carbs (sugar and white flour). These directly feed the yeast.
An overall acidic body environment.
Broad-spectrum antibiotics wipe out good bacteria and leave room for the wrong ones to grow.
Birth control pills combined with antibiotics and a high-sugar diet; this combination makes overgrowth almost certain.
Oral corticosteroids (including asthma inhalers) can encourage yeast growth in the mouth, which is why oil pulling becomes especially important.
Cancer treatments such as chemotherapy and radiation wipe out beneficial bacteria and allow Candida to take over, often leading to constipation, diarrhoea, nausea, dull skin, fatigue, hair changes and weakened immunity.
In Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes patients,higher sugar levels in the mouth and mucosal membranes feed the yeast. Medication alone does not fully address this side of health.
Candida that starts in the gut can travel along mucosal membranes, moving from the colon up through the stomach and into the nasal and sinus areas. Persistent nasal drip or mucous can be a sign that the yeast has migrated and needs clearing.
Now we know the causes, but I’m sharing a simple home check that you can try to find out if you have one. Keep a clear glass of water by your bedside. First thing in the morning, before getting up, gather some saliva and spit it into the glass. Wait 15 to 30 minutes and observe. If the water becomes cloudy, or if you see stringy tentacles or “legs” hanging down, it often points toward Candida overgrowth. The common sign that one can look forward to is mood swings, and other related signs can include PMS, earlier menopause symptoms, endometriosis, water retention, and mood changes. The by-products (toxins) from Candida can mimic oestrogen, which may contribute to oestrogen dominance patterns such as belly fat, cysts, difficulty losing weight, or even ER-positive concerns. Recurring vaginal infections or UTIs that keep coming back despite medication usually need us to look deeper at the root rather than only treating the surface.
It requires medical attention and various food plus lifestyle modifications as well that are personalised to you, but before moving towards that, you can at least take the first step to remove what feeds the yeast: refined carbs, processed foods, sugar and alcohol. Then we add foods and habits that support the good bacteria and make it harder for Candida to thrive. These include apple cider vinegar, lemon, raw onion and garlic, coconut vinegar, and sulphur-rich vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower and kale. Probiotics and prebiotics become important allies here.
The goal is not perfection. It is to gently reduce what feeds the yeast, support the good bacteria, and give your body a cleaner environment to recover. When the terrain improves, many of the secondary symptoms often settle as well.
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