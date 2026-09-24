Oxidative stress: Causes, effects and simple ways to reduce it naturally

By now most of us have heard the term oxidative stress. It gets mentioned in conversations about ageing, inflammation, and chronic disease. Oxidative stress happens when there are too many free radicals and not enough antioxidants to neutralise them. Free radicals are unstable molecules that damage cells, proteins, and even DNA. Your body produces them during everyday processes like energy production. The problem begins when the balance tips and damage starts to outpace repair.
In the gut, oxidative stress weakens the intestinal lining. This can increase permeability, often called leaky gut, and disturb the balance of good bacteria. When the gut barrier is compromised, inflammation rises and nutrient absorption suffers. Many people experience bloating, irregular digestion, or food sensitivities as a result.
The brain uses a large amount of oxygen and has high fat content, making it sensitive to free radical damage. Over time this can affect memory, focus, mood, and the way nerve cells communicate. Chronic oxidative stress is linked to faster cognitive decline and higher risk of neurodegenerative conditions.
Ageing itself is closely tied to this process. When cells accumulate damage faster than they can repair, tissues lose resilience. Skin loses elasticity, energy production in mitochondria slows down, and recovery from daily stress takes longer.
Oxidative stress contributes to the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, which leads to plaque formation inside arteries. It also promotes inflammation in blood vessel walls and can impair the flexibility of arteries. Over years, this raises the risk of high blood pressure and cardiovascular issues.
When oxidative stress is high, liver cells become inflamed and less efficient. This can slow detoxification pathways and contribute to fat accumulation in the liver, when combined with poor diet or excess alcohol. Here are a few practical ways to manage oxidative stress in daily life:
Practise slow, deep breathing for a few minutes each day. This helps lower the production of excess free radicals that rise during stress. Better oxygenation also supports the mitochondria, the energy centres of your cells, so they work more cleanly and create fewer damaging by-products.
At night, mix half a teaspoon of turmeric powder with a pinch of black pepper and half a teaspoon of ghee in a cup of warm water. Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, is a well-studied antioxidant that helps neutralise free radicals. The black pepper improves its absorption, and the ghee carries it into the system more effectively. Taken regularly, this simple drink can support the body’s own antioxidant defences, ease inflammation and help keep blood sugar more stable.
Include walnuts, flaxseeds or fatty fish in your meals several times a week. Omega-3 fats form an important part of cell membranes, especially in the brain. Regular intake of these fats also helps keep inflammation in check and supports the brain’s ability to repair itself.
Sugar and highly processed foods drive rapid spikes in blood glucose and increase free radical production inside cells. Replace them with whole foods that nourish rather than stress the body.
Set aside five to 10 minutes for quiet time, a short walk without your phone, or simple journaling. Chronic stress keeps cortisol elevated, and that directly increases free radical production throughout the body, especially in the brain. Creating small pockets of calm helps switch off this stress response. Consistency matters more than the length of time.
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