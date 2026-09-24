Oxidative stress: Causes, effects and simple ways to reduce it naturally

By now most of us have heard the term oxidative stress. It gets mentioned in conversations about ageing, inflammation, and chronic disease. Oxidative stress happens when there are too many free radicals and not enough antioxidants to neutralise them. Free radicals are unstable molecules that damage cells, proteins, and even DNA. Your body produces them during everyday processes like energy production. The problem begins when the balance tips and damage starts to outpace repair.

Oxidative stress explained: Signs, causes and ways to manage it

 In the gut, oxidative stress weakens the intestinal lining. This can increase permeability, often called leaky gut, and disturb the balance of good bacteria. When the gut barrier is compromised, inflammation rises and nutrient absorption suffers. Many people experience bloating, irregular digestion, or food sensitivities as a result.

 The brain uses a large amount of oxygen and has high fat content, making it sensitive to free radical damage. Over time this can affect memory, focus, mood, and the way nerve cells communicate. Chronic oxidative stress is linked to faster cognitive decline and higher risk of neurodegenerative conditions.