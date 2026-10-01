Why does your favourite food give you heartburn?

Everyone must have experienced it at some point in their lives and even noticed that certain foods trigger it or make it worse. Here are some common foods that may cause heartburn.

Greasy favourites

Fries and pizza that are too greasy and overloaded with empty calories may cause heartburn. High-fat foods stimulate your body to release substances that can cause your oesophagus to become irritated, leading to heartburn or making it worse. Studies show that participants who removed triggering foods for two weeks reported a significant reduction in heartburn. Research is still going on to find out which types of fat may aggravate GERD symptoms, but fried and greasy foods seem to have the strongest effects.

The mint surprise

We have often been advised to have peppermint and spearmint to soothe digestive conditions. But researchers have found evidence that these types of mint may cause heartburn.

When citrus bites back

Drinking citrus juices may lead to heartburn. Orange and grapefruit juices are best avoided if you are prone to heartburn.

A bitter truth about chocolate

Chocolate is another common trigger for heartburn. Blame it on the cacao and caffeine in chocolate. After consuming chocolate, many people report heartburn.

Turn down the heat

That spicy foods can cause heartburn is something most people know. Studies have established this fact. In addition, spicy foods may irritate an already inflamed oesophagus, and this may worsen heartburn symptoms.

The onion problem

Onions, especially raw onions, are a common trigger for heartburn. Onions are a rich source of FODMAPs (fermentable oligosaccharides, disaccharides, monosaccharides and polyols), a class of small, non-digestible carbs that cause digestive issues in some people.

A drink that can trigger reflux

Alcohol consumption may worsen heartburn. Studies state that people who drank alcohol more than five times or days per week were more than twice as likely to have GERD than people who didn’t drink or rarely drank alcohol.

Is coffee really the culprit?

Some people may experience heartburn when drinking coffee and other caffeinated beverages. Coffee is found to stimulate gastric acid secretion, leading to heartburn. But the research remains inconclusive. If you tolerate coffee, there’s no need to avoid it.

When the fizz becomes a problem

After drinking sodas and carbonated beverages, many people find they get heartburn, especially after consuming them at night. They are high in sugar as well. Hence, it’s best to limit your intake or cut out carbonated drinks completely.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin