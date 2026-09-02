Drinking coffee before breakfast: Wise or risky?

For many, waking up in the morning means the next one or two hours is alone time with themselves. While some prefer to get work done, some prefer to laze around scrolling, playing with pets or just simple spending quality time with family. And what remains constant throughout, the day’s first cup of coffee. This coffee is often consumed empty stomach and first thing in the morning, although its taste depends on the way one likes to drink it – either with milk or raw. However, the question now arises if drinking coffee in an empty stomach is healthy for the body or not?

Should you drink coffee first thing in the morning?

To answer this question, an average healthy person may consume the drink on an empty stomach. However if one starts feeling nauseous, anxious, have bouts of acidity then it is better to skip it because it means that the body is not accepting coffee in the morning. In such cases, it is best to drink coffee along with your breakfast or perhaps after.