Does caffeine calm you down? The ADHD theory, explained

You’ve probably seen this on social media: someone describing how their afternoon coffee doesn't wire them up but calms them down. The comments fill with people saying some version of “wait, that happens to me too, do I have ADHD?” It’s become one of those tidy, shareable theories: if caffeine mellows you out instead of revving you up, maybe your brain runs differently.

Does coffee affect ADHD brains differently?

There's real neuroscience behind why this theory took off. Caffeine is a mild stimulant — it blocks adenosine receptors and nudges up dopamine and norepinephrine in the brain. Those are the exact same neurotransmitter systems that prescription ADHD medications like methylphenidate and amphetamine salts work on, just at a fraction of the strength.