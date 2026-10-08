Constipation: 7 common causes and natural ways to find relief

Constipation is one of the quiet burdens of modern life. Your body has five main ways to eliminate waste: the skin, lungs, liver, kidneys and colon. When any one of these slows down, the whole system feels the strain. The colon is especially important because nearly 75 to 80 per cent of your immunity begins in the gut itself. When stools stay inside too long, waste hardens along the colon walls, gases build up and toxins slowly enter the bloodstream. Over time those toxins reach your cells, and we know that most disease starts at the cellular level.
What usually causes constipation?
Let’s look at a few things:
Refined foods, fried foods, processed snacks, excess sugar and too much salt all play a part.
A sedentary lifestyle, which means food moves slowly through the intestines, so more water gets absorbed and the stool becomes hard.
Poor sleep, constant stress, fear, worry, anger or resentment also tighten the gut and slow things down.
Even a small drop in hydration can make stools dry and difficult to pass.
Holding back the natural urge to go to the toilet makes the problem worse.
And the list of causes can go on; how do you tackle the issue at hand? Many people go for quick fixes like laxatives; however, laxatives and purgatives may give quick relief, but they do not solve the real issue. The body starts depending on them, the natural bowel rhythm weakens, and the liver and kidneys have to process the extra load. There is a gentler way as well to manage the same, and we can practically follow it at home:
A fibre-rich plate is one of the safest solutions. Fresh fruits, raw or lightly cooked vegetables, nuts, seeds, lentils and legumes give both fibre and live enzymes that help digestion and constipation.
Excess salt is worth watching because even one extra gram can pull water out of your cells and leave the stool dry, so use salt in moderation.
Start your morning with a good amount of water. Many people find that drinking about a litre of water soon after waking creates natural pressure in the colon and helps things move.
When you need relief from constipation, use two to three teaspoons of psyllium husk (isabgol) in water at night, or the same amount of triphala. Use these on an SOS basis to clear the colon.
Five soaked black raisins, or two-three soaked prunes, can also encourage a comfortable morning motion due to their fibre content.
Start with these tips, and the goal is not to force the body but to give it what it needs so it can do its job.
Please treat constipation seriously. Among many people who later face bigger health challenges, one of the common patterns is chronic constipation. Drink more water. Add more fibre-rich foods. Move your body. Sleep well. Notice and release the emotions that tighten your gut. Go to the toilet when the urge comes, and never strain. The human body is designed to clean and repair itself. Give it the simple support it needs, stay consistent, and you will feel the difference.
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