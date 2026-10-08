Constipation: 7 common causes and natural ways to find relief

Constipation is one of the quiet burdens of modern life. Your body has five main ways to eliminate waste: the skin, lungs, liver, kidneys and colon. When any one of these slows down, the whole system feels the strain. The colon is especially important because nearly 75 to 80 per cent of your immunity begins in the gut itself. When stools stay inside too long, waste hardens along the colon walls, gases build up and toxins slowly enter the bloodstream. Over time those toxins reach your cells, and we know that most disease starts at the cellular level.

Constipation relief: Simple natural ways to improve bowel health

What usually causes constipation?

Let’s look at a few things:

Refined foods, fried foods, processed snacks, excess sugar and too much salt all play a part.

A sedentary lifestyle, which means food moves slowly through the intestines, so more water gets absorbed and the stool becomes hard.

Poor sleep, constant stress, fear, worry, anger or resentment also tighten the gut and slow things down.

Even a small drop in hydration can make stools dry and difficult to pass.

Holding back the natural urge to go to the toilet makes the problem worse.