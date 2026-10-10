Unmasking acid reflux: Foods and habits that could be triggering your symptoms

When stomach acid repeatedly flows back into the oesophagus, gastric reflux occurs. This happens when the valve between the stomach and oesophagus weakens or relaxes at the wrong time. The condition is called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).
Heartburn, chest discomfort, regurgitation and, in some cases, more complex symptoms such as nausea or a chronic cough are all symptoms of GERD. Many adults are affected by the condition.
An already irritated digestive system can respond to certain foods in different ways. Common culprits include deep-fried snacks, as their high fat content can relax the valve and slow digestion. Naturally acidic foods such as citrus fruits and juices can directly irritate the food pipe. Tomato-based gravies are high in citric and malic acid, while tea and coffee can increase acid production. Carbonated drinks can lead to gas build-up, putting pressure on the stomach. Chocolate and alcohol can also irritate the stomach lining, potentially worsening GERD symptoms.
It is not just food choices that can contribute to GERD. When and how frequently you eat can also trigger acid reflux.
Most people don’t realise how important meal timing can be. Research has found that eating within three hours of bedtime can increase nighttime reflux episodes, leading to heartburn and regurgitation. Skipping breakfast has also been independently linked to GERD symptoms, alongside inadequate sleep and high stress.
Eating habits that may trigger reflux
Eating too quickly
Overeating at one sitting
Lying down immediately after meals
Having long gaps between meals followed by a heavy meal
Simple ways to manage acid reflux
There is no need for extreme dietary restrictions to manage acid reflux. A few changes to your lifestyle and eating habits can help. Instead of eating three large meals, opt for smaller, more frequent meals. Have dinner at least two hours before going to bed or lying down. Avoid spicy foods and choose baked, grilled or boiled preparations instead.
After eating, sit upright for at least half an hour. Avoid having tea or coffee on an empty stomach.
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