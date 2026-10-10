Unmasking acid reflux: Foods and habits that could be triggering your symptoms

When stomach acid repeatedly flows back into the oesophagus, gastric reflux occurs. This happens when the valve between the stomach and oesophagus weakens or relaxes at the wrong time. The condition is called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Heartburn, chest discomfort, regurgitation and, in some cases, more complex symptoms such as nausea or a chronic cough are all symptoms of GERD. Many adults are affected by the condition.

Foods that can trigger acid reflux