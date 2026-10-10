Mind and Body

Unmasking acid reflux: Foods and habits that could be triggering your symptoms

Discover the everyday foods and habits silently fueling your acid reflux symptoms
Unmasking acid reflux
From late-night meals to your morning coffee, these everyday habits and foods could be triggering acid reflux
Updated on
2 min read

When stomach acid repeatedly flows back into the oesophagus, gastric reflux occurs. This happens when the valve between the stomach and oesophagus weakens or relaxes at the wrong time. The condition is called gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD).

Heartburn, chest discomfort, regurgitation and, in some cases, more complex symptoms such as nausea or a chronic cough are all symptoms of GERD. Many adults are affected by the condition.

Foods that can trigger acid reflux

An already irritated digestive system can respond to certain foods in different ways. Common culprits include deep-fried snacks, as their high fat content can relax the valve and slow digestion. Naturally acidic foods such as citrus fruits and juices can directly irritate the food pipe. Tomato-based gravies are high in citric and malic acid, while tea and coffee can increase acid production. Carbonated drinks can lead to gas build-up, putting pressure on the stomach. Chocolate and alcohol can also irritate the stomach lining, potentially worsening GERD symptoms.

Eating habits that can worsen heartburn

It is not just food choices that can contribute to GERD. When and how frequently you eat can also trigger acid reflux.

Unmasking acid reflux: Foods and habits that could be triggering your symptoms
Think your diet is the only culprit? Here are the everyday foods and eating habits that can worsen acid reflux

Why meal timing matters

Most people don’t realise how important meal timing can be. Research has found that eating within three hours of bedtime can increase nighttime reflux episodes, leading to heartburn and regurgitation. Skipping breakfast has also been independently linked to GERD symptoms, alongside inadequate sleep and high stress.

Eating habits that may trigger reflux

  • Eating too quickly

  • Overeating at one sitting

  • Lying down immediately after meals

  • Having long gaps between meals followed by a heavy meal

Simple ways to manage acid reflux

There is no need for extreme dietary restrictions to manage acid reflux. A few changes to your lifestyle and eating habits can help. Instead of eating three large meals, opt for smaller, more frequent meals. Have dinner at least two hours before going to bed or lying down. Avoid spicy foods and choose baked, grilled or boiled preparations instead.

After eating, sit upright for at least half an hour. Avoid having tea or coffee on an empty stomach.

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