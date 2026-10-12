The new longevity workout: How to exercise for healthy ageing

After the age of 30, we start to lose three to eight per cent of our muscle mass every decade. After 60, the rate of muscle loss will go up to 15 per cent. Regular exercise is the only way to combat muscle loss. The strength and speed with which we move decrease if we don’t get enough exercise. And our independence can become more limited as our bones weaken. This is where strength training comes into the picture.

To gain muscle strength, we need to strength train, as it helps with balance, bone health, joint stability, and our ability to perform everyday movements with confidence.



Muscle up, age down

Strength training involves compound, multi-joint movements. In essence, strength training includes hinges, squats, deadlifts, rows, and presses.



Why is strength training so important?

Maintaining muscle strength has become one of the best predictors of life expectancy and is as important as eating well and sleeping better. A study shows that muscle weakness, especially in the legs, is associated with an increased risk of all-cause mortality, cardiovascular disease, and loss of independence. It is also essential for heart health, as it is also a form of cardiovascular exercise.

Squat your way to strength

Squats engage major muscle groups across the cardiovascular, neuromotor, and skeletal systems. They help with joint mobility and posture, which can help prevent sarcopenia, strengthen bones, improve balance, reduce the risk of falls, and increase insulin sensitivity. You can start strength training even as a child, setting the right foundation of strength in our later lives.



Never too late to lift

The best part about strength training is that you can start it at any age. In fact, strength training becomes even more important as we get older.

It can feel difficult in the beginning if you’re new to exercise or strength training. Start slowly and build gradually while you get to know your body and what it can do.

Strength plus stamina

A little cardio in your exercise regimen is a great way to improve your health and fitness. That will give you a well-rounded approach to fitness and make your body fit and strong.

While the goal is to live longer, the main aim should be to live well!

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin