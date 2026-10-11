Is your workout making you older? The risks of overtraining and poor recovery

In fact, both inactivity and excessive training can push biological age in the wrong direction. Sedentary individuals display glycan profiles associated with advanced biological ageing, while the most favourable profiles are seen in moderately active individuals.

Excessive, high-intensity training without adequate rest can shift immune and glycan markers. Studies suggest that heavily trained athletes may display biological ages several years older than those of moderately active people.

2. Your workout is working against you

Look out for these signs:

a.) Sore muscle and pain in the joints that last longer than three days.

b.) Low energy levels as reflected in performance.

c.) Increased anxiety or insomnia.

d.) Frequent colds or upper respiratory infections

3. Rest is not for the weak

Here is how you can protect your body:

a.) Rest days are as important as workouts: take one to two complete rest days per week, and if fatigue persists, scale back the intensity.

b.) Optimise sleep: Aim for seven to nine hours of quality sleep per night to support tissue repair and nervous system recovery. If you had a bad night or lack of sleep, avoid high-intensity workouts the next day.

c.) Balance strength and cardio: To fight muscle loss (sarcopenia), combine strength and cardio.

d.) Focus on nutrition: Consume adequate protein and stay hydrated to support muscle repair and recovery.

4. The price of chasing the perfect physique

Regular workouts are essential for improved health, increased energy and a more toned physique. However, overdoing daily gym sessions can have certain drawbacks, including leaving you with what is often called “gym face."

Too much exercise, particularly when accompanied by excessive fat loss, may contribute to visible signs of ageing, such as sunken cheeks, wrinkles and skin laxity. This decrease in facial fat and volume is one possible reason why some people feel exercise makes them look older, especially after the age of 35.

High-impact endurance activities, such as marathon running, have also been linked to concerns about premature ageing. However, facial changes can also be influenced by genetics, age, sun exposure and overall weight loss.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin