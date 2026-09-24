Sarcopenia and ageing: Why muscles weaken and how exercise and protein can slow the loss

The definition of sarcopenia focuses on how muscle loss affects your strength and ability to function. Key features are low muscle mass and muscle strength.

Symptoms and Causes

* Obesity, lack of physical activity, and chronic diseases can also cause sarcopenia.

* Aging can lead to sarcopenia, but there are steps you can take to slow down the disease.

What are the risk factors for sarcopenia?

The most common factor is aging. In your 30s or 40s, you gradually begin losing muscle mass and strength. By 65 and 80, this process picks up. Studies indicate that every decade you may lose as much as 8 percent.

The other possible risk factors are physical inactivity, chronic health conditions, like heart disease, diabetes, and COPD; bone-related conditions, like osteoporosis and osteoarthritis; and social factors, like having a lower income, being unmarried, and living alone. Smoking and alcohol consumption can aggravate the issue.

How is sarcopenia treated?

By introducing changes to your diet and exercise, sarcopenia can be treated. The goal is to strengthen your muscles and keep your weight and muscle mass stable. These steps can help treat and reverse sarcopenia:

Can sarcopenia be prevented?

Sarcopenia can't be completely prevented since the condition happens as a natural part of aging. But lifestyle changes can slow down its progression.

* Maintain a protein-rich diet at each meal.

* Include resistance training in your workout regime.

* See your healthcare provider regularly to monitor changes in your health.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin

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