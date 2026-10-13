Zone 2 Cardio: Is it really the best workout for longevity?

In simple terms, it means exercising at a moderate pace. When you usually work out around 60–70 per cent of your maximum heart rate, you are in Zone 2 cardio. You should be able to have a conversation while working out; that is the thumb rule.

That said, Zone 2 is not a magic bullet for longevity, even though it effectively improves cardiovascular and metabolic health. You cannot do Zone 2 cardio alone for the maximum benefits. It works best alongside strength training and adequate recovery.

What happens inside your body?

Your body uses oxygen to produce energy at this intensity, drawing on both fat and carbohydrates. The structures inside cells that produce energy, called mitochondria, become more efficient with regular training. Exercise can help muscles use energy more effectively and also stimulate the growth of new mitochondria.

Zone 2 training helps with your body's ability to switch between different fuel sources, improving your aerobic fitness. It allows muscles to use glucose more efficiently and also helps improve insulin sensitivity. Visceral fat is linked to inflammation and several age-related health problems, and regular exercise can reduce that.

All these benefits make Zone 2 a useful fitness routine for the long-term. However, its effects on ageing are indirect, and it should not be viewed as a proven way to slow biological ageing on its own.

When is the best time to train?

Consistency is more important than timing. Morning sessions may suit those who prefer to exercise before the day gets busy, while a walk after meals can help manage blood sugar levels.

For people who spend long hours sitting, a 10-minute walk after eating is a good starting point. Aim for 30–60 minutes per session for building aerobic fitness, depending on your fitness level and schedule. Beginners can start with shorter sessions and gradually increase the duration.

Which workout should you choose?

Zone 2 is an intensity level, not a specific exercise. Brisk walking, cycling, swimming, jogging and using an elliptical machine can all work. Choose an activity you enjoy and can sustain without excessive fatigue.

Can strength training replace Zone 2?

No. Strength training and aerobic exercise offer different benefits. Resistance training helps preserve muscle mass and bone strength as you age, while Zone 2 improves cardiovascular fitness and endurance. Both are important for healthy ageing.

You can also combine the two in your weekly routine. A short, easy cardio session after lifting weights may be suitable if you have the energy and time. However, you do not need to do both in every workout.

Ultimately, the best longevity routine combines regular aerobic exercise, strength training, mobility work, adequate sleep and recovery. Zone 2 is a valuable part of that mix, but no single workout can do everything.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin