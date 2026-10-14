Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Foods, lifestyle habits and screening tips for better health

Breast Cancer Prevention: What to eat, healthy habits to follow and screenings to know about

Healthy eating is not a guarantee against cancer, but it is one of the kindest things we can do for our bodies to stay away from any issues. Food rich in fibre, antioxidants and good-quality protein helps reduce inflammation, supports hormone balance, strengthens immunity and even helps the body recover if treatment is needed. It is a form of daily care.

Nutrients that deserve special attention to keep the body healthy and work on preventative measures are:

Fibre from veggies, fruits, whole grains, lentils and legumes is important for the gut to get clear

Colourful plant compounds (antioxidants) from berries, leafy greens, tomatoes, carrots and cruciferous vegetables helps to manage inflammation

Quality protein for tissue repair and strength

Healthy fats from nuts, seeds and cold-pressed oils to manage brain, heart and overall inflammation.