Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Foods, lifestyle habits and screening tips for better health

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and I want to talk to you honestly about something that touches so many of us. Breast cancer is when cells in the breast begin to grow abnormally and form a tumour. It can happen to anyone, though it is far more common in women. Awareness matters because early detection truly changes outcomes. When we understand the signs, the risk factors and the simple things we can do, we give ourselves and the people we love a better chance because the impact of this disease goes far beyond the physical. Treatment can bring fatigue, nausea, changes in appetite, hair loss, pain and hormonal shifts. Mentally it can feel heavy: anxiety, fear, low mood, and a sense that your body is no longer fully yours. Relationships, work and daily energy all get affected. This is why support, rest and nourishment become so important; however, what’s more important than this is precaution or prevention, and let’s discuss the same today.
Healthy eating is not a guarantee against cancer, but it is one of the kindest things we can do for our bodies to stay away from any issues. Food rich in fibre, antioxidants and good-quality protein helps reduce inflammation, supports hormone balance, strengthens immunity and even helps the body recover if treatment is needed. It is a form of daily care.
Nutrients that deserve special attention to keep the body healthy and work on preventative measures are:
Fibre from veggies, fruits, whole grains, lentils and legumes is important for the gut to get clear
Colourful plant compounds (antioxidants) from berries, leafy greens, tomatoes, carrots and cruciferous vegetables helps to manage inflammation
Quality protein for tissue repair and strength
Healthy fats from nuts, seeds and cold-pressed oils to manage brain, heart and overall inflammation.
And here is a simple grocery list I recommend keeping stocked for most of my clients to choose healthy meal options over unnecessary junk or processed foods.
Organic and free-range eggs, Greek yoghurt, paneer or organic non-GMO tofu.
Chickpeas, lentils, beans
Spinach, broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, tomatoes
Berries (fresh or frozen), apples, oranges
Almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds
Millets and unprocessed rice, etc.
With these ingredients from the grocery, try to eat at least one colourful food or salad at every meal, followed by one source of protein to enhance the repair and recovery of the body. Focus on staying more active and move your body gently every day; even a 20-minute walk will help your body a lot. Most importantly: protect your sleep and aim for consistent bed and wake times because that’s where the body heals, repairs, balances hormones and helps us to feel better.
Along with your routine, please keep these appointments on your calendar: monthly breast self-exam, clinical breast exam as advised by your doctor, and mammograms starting at the age recommended for your risk level. If you have a family history, speak to your doctor about earlier or additional screening. You do not need to be perfect. You just need to stay connected to your body and take one kind step at a time. Awareness is not about fear. It is about love and responsibility towards yourself.
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