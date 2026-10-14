Double Diabetes: All you need to know and how to be safe

Most people who have a sweet tooth are easy victims of diabetes. But do you know that there exists a condition called double diabetes which may develop in those individuals who already have diabetes. While it may seem that these are two different diseases it is actually not. In fact, double diabetes is nothing but an extension of diabetes. Normally people with diabetes need to be given insulin shots. But some people also develop a resistance towards insulin. This feature is commonly associated with those who suffer from Type -1 diabetes and is known as Double Diabetes.

Who develops double diabetes?

Those who are already suffering from Type 1 diabetes are in far more danger to be a victim of Double diabetes. However, there are other instances when one can develop it too. First, those who are overweight or obese, need to get themselves checked often. Second, anyone with a family history of Type 2 diabetes may carry it forward in their genes. Third, people who have a very stiff, immobile physical lifestyle. Fourth, if there is a sudden increase in the dosage of insulin required to keep the body balanced, it might be a sign of Double Diabetes.