Is the biological clock a myth? Hilary Swank’s pregnancy makes us ask these questions

When Hilary Swank announced her third pregnancy at age 52, it sent a wave of hope to women everywhere. The Oscar-winning star, who welcomed twins at 48, recently reassured a worried 39-year-old fan on social media that motherhood can happen later in life.

"I always go by the adage, things happen in their time, not ours, and that has always been the case for me," Hilary shared.

Her joyful news naturally reignites a complex debate: is the rigid biological clock actually a myth? While conceiving naturally in your fifties remains incredibly rare and often requires careful medical intervention, our understanding of female fertility and the menstrual cycle is rapidly evolving.

How our internal timer and the moon influence fertility

A groundbreaking new study analysing over 30,000 menstrual cycles from women across Europe and North America has revealed that our reproductive system is far more sophisticated than previously thought. Researchers found strong evidence that the ovarian cycle is driven by a highly stable endogenous clock-like timer rather than just a simple sequence of physiological events.