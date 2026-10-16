Is the biological clock a myth? Hilary Swank’s pregnancy makes us ask these questions

When Hilary Swank announced her third pregnancy at age 52, it sent a wave of hope to women everywhere. The Oscar-winning star, who welcomed twins at 48, recently reassured a worried 39-year-old fan on social media that motherhood can happen later in life.
"I always go by the adage, things happen in their time, not ours, and that has always been the case for me," Hilary shared.
Her joyful news naturally reignites a complex debate: is the rigid biological clock actually a myth? While conceiving naturally in your fifties remains incredibly rare and often requires careful medical intervention, our understanding of female fertility and the menstrual cycle is rapidly evolving.
A groundbreaking new study analysing over 30,000 menstrual cycles from women across Europe and North America has revealed that our reproductive system is far more sophisticated than previously thought. Researchers found strong evidence that the ovarian cycle is driven by a highly stable endogenous clock-like timer rather than just a simple sequence of physiological events.
Fascinatingly, this internal rhythm does not tick in isolation. The data showed that the menstrual cycle is significantly influenced by the 29.5-day lunar cycle. Scientists observed that this internal timing system acts much like a circadian rhythm, adapting and synchronising with external environmental cues.
For Hilary, trusting her own timeline has brought profound peace. Speaking about her journey, she noted that an established career allows her to be a much more hands-on and patient parent today than she would have been in her twenties or thirties.
While science continues to explore how chronobiological approaches might optimise fertility treatments in the future, Hilary's story serves as a beautiful reminder. Whether guided by advanced medicine, internal clocks or the phases of the moon, the path to motherhood is deeply personal and rarely follows a predictable schedule.