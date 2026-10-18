Sleep paralysis or a ghost? What science says about paranormal experiences

Finally, you manage to open your eyes. With relief, you realise that the so-called entity you thought you saw was just a dream.

This kind of experience predates our society’s current obsession with ghosts and even aliens. Countless sculptures and paintings depict demons standing over, and sometimes sitting on the chests of, their sleeping victims.

But there is a scientific explanation for all this. These experiences are called sleep paralysis, which is quite common, according to research conducted in more than six countries.

What Is Sleep Paralysis?

Sleep paralysis affects about one in five people. It is a state of paralysis that occurs upon falling asleep or awakening. During sleep paralysis, people around the world report encountering terrifying intruders in their bedrooms. A nightmare coming alive before your eyes is the best way to put it in a nutshell.

But why does sleep paralysis occur and, crucially, why does it come with these uncanny visions?

Sleep paralysis happens during the transition between wakefulness and rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. You have vivid, lifelike dreams during this stage of sleep. Your brain temporarily paralyses your body so that you do not act out these dreams and hurt yourself. Chemicals control this transition between sleep and wakefulness. The feeling of being stuck happens when you wake up while you are still under the “spell” of REM paralysis. This is a collision between wakefulness and the dream world.

These visions are not otherworldly entities, but natural disruptions to your brain’s ability to generate a unified sense of self. It all happens in your brain.

People experience spooky sensations during sleep paralysis. You may even feel as though you are floating outside your body or gazing at yourself from a corner of your bedroom. This is often mistaken for a supernatural experience or an out-of-body experience. However, studies show that it may simply involve a disruption in a brain region called the temporoparietal junction, located where the temporal and parietal lobes meet. This area is important for your ability to distinguish between the “self” and the “other”. During REM sleep, activity in this region may be altered, making you feel as though you are seeing yourself from a third-person perspective.

Ultimately, what feels like a paranormal encounter may be the brain caught between sleep and wakefulness. So, before you blame a ghost for that terrifying presence in your bedroom, remember that science may have a far less supernatural explanation.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin