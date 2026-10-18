Why we love being scared: The psychology of horror and fear

Fear isn't entirely bad, since it activates our fight-or-flight response. At the same time, it also triggers a rush of endorphins and another hormone, dopamine. That is why we love being scared—because of the dopamine rush.

The benefits of fear

Fear, within our safe confines, has several benefits. Studies show that it can lead to a positive feeling of catharsis. It is actually a stress buster from the realities of life. It can also give you a sense of accomplishment, knowing that you survived unharmed. This can help improve your self-confidence.

That is also the reason why we all love a good ghost story. We share a fear-induced euphoria with others, and it can be a powerful bonding experience. This is also why watching horror movies makes for good date nights. Studies show that fear-based arousal has similarities with sexual arousal, and when couples (or potential couples) feel frightened but safe, they often indulge their desire for physical closeness in a comforting embrace.

It is also a positive distraction from the cruel realities of life. Watching a horror movie helps take your mind off other, less desirable things.

Enjoyment of fear has its limits

Parents often don't allow their children to watch horror movies because small children don't have the ability to differentiate between real danger and imaginary danger. As we grow, our sense of safety develops, though to varying degrees. However, some fears may persist for the rest of our lives, whether they are rational or irrational.

Is there anything wrong in enjoying such experiences? Some people say that watching too many horror movies or true-crime series reflects your mental state, which is questionable. This is not true. It's important to remember that everyone's comfort zone is unique, and you should always respect another person's personal boundaries regarding frightening content or activities.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin