5 signs that you are a Type B person

A person can be categorised in one of the two broad types. Either they are very competitive, upfront and disciplined or they take life easy. If you are one of those who fall in the latter group, then you might just be a Type B personality. Here are five ways in which you can recognise your personality type.
Type B people are generally more chilled and happy-go-lucky in nature. Carefully notice these signs in you or those around you and see if you fall in this category too.
You treat each day as a new chapter and prefer to write your story one day at a time. There is no rush and deadlines to get things done. One of the major traits here is that you don’t treat yourself as being a part of the world’s rat race and prefer to get things done at your own comfortable pace.
It is common behaviour that many people pre-plan things in life and are quite upset if things don’t go according to their plans. But a Type B person would not really mind if plans go awry. They are quite adjustable and flexible and can easily adapt to the situation, without getting upset and come up with spontaneous experiences.
When individuals consider that they are their own benchmark instead of thinking of others as their benchmarks, they are generally heading towards being described as a Type B personality. They don’t need to think of everything as a competition and are quite happy with their own achievements and goals. They will take their own time to tick these off one by one.
While many people like to keep themselves immersed in work with no time to enjoy life, Type B people also understand the contributions of rest and leisure for the healthy development of the mind and body. Thus apart from work, they prefer to pursue other hobbies like journaling, reading books, listening to music, gardening and more.
For Type B people, their ability to listen, understand and propose a solution is quite higher than any other personality. They patiently hear the other person, a quality which is a rarity today, and then try to solve disagreements by turning conflict into solution.