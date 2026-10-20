5 signs that you are a Type B person

Are you an easygoing, quiet, and adaptable person? Then you might fall under the Type B Category
5 signs that you are a Type B person
Are you a Type B person?

A person can be categorised in one of the two broad types. Either they are very competitive, upfront and disciplined or they take life easy. If you are one of those who fall in the latter group, then you might just be a Type B personality. Here are five ways in which you can recognise your personality type.

Signs that tell that you may be a Type B personality

Type B people are generally more chilled and happy-go-lucky in nature. Carefully notice these signs in you or those around you and see if you fall in this category too.

1. You don’t rush through life

You don’t rush through life
Treating each day as a new chapter

You treat each day as a new chapter and prefer to write your story one day at a time. There is no rush and deadlines to get things done. One of the major traits here is that you don’t treat yourself as being a part of the world’s rat race and prefer to get things done at your own comfortable pace.

2. Plans are always flexible

Type B people always find a new plan somewhere
There's nothing as a failed plan. Its always a new plan! ANN HANNES / Pexels

It is common behaviour that many people pre-plan things in life and are quite upset if things don’t go according to their plans. But a Type B person would not really mind if plans go awry. They are quite adjustable and flexible and can easily adapt to the situation, without getting upset and come up with spontaneous experiences.

3. No comparisons

Type B persoanlities do not compare between people
No comparison between people

When individuals consider that they are their own benchmark instead of thinking of others as their benchmarks, they are generally heading towards being described as a Type B personality. They don’t need to think of everything as a competition and are quite happy with their own achievements and goals. They will take their own time to tick these off one by one.

4. Relaxing is the best policy

A Type B person knows how to value both work and relaxation
Type B perople pursue their hobbies with equal seriousness as their work

While many people like to keep themselves immersed in work with no time to enjoy life, Type B people also understand the contributions of rest and leisure for the healthy development of the mind and body. Thus apart from work, they prefer to pursue other hobbies like journaling, reading books, listening to music, gardening and more.

5. Solution giver

They patiently listen to everything and try to give a solution
Solution giver

For Type B people, their ability to listen, understand and propose a solution is quite higher than any other personality. They patiently hear the other person, a quality which is a rarity today, and then try to solve disagreements by turning conflict into solution.

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