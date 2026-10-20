5 signs that you are a Type B person

A person can be categorised in one of the two broad types. Either they are very competitive, upfront and disciplined or they take life easy. If you are one of those who fall in the latter group, then you might just be a Type B personality. Here are five ways in which you can recognise your personality type.

Signs that tell that you may be a Type B personality

Type B people are generally more chilled and happy-go-lucky in nature. Carefully notice these signs in you or those around you and see if you fall in this category too.