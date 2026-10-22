Angel Forecast: October 25–31, 2026 — Your weekly celestial guide

Keep an eye on your spending and health this week. Help is closer than you think, but you need to be willing to ask for it. Confidence is great, but don’t let it turn into overconfidence. Be selective about who you keep around you. A visit to a spiritual place could lift your mood and bring you a sense of peace. An act of kindness or charity will bring extra blessings your way. Feeding ants and birds rice mixed with jaggery powder is believed to help cleanse your karma.

Lucky colour: Sky blue