Angel Forecast: October 25–31, 2026 — Your weekly celestial guide

This week invites you to find balance, trust your abilities, and discover the blessings that come from life’s unexpected turns. Heartfelt exchanges may offer fresh perspectives, and even the smallest brave decisions can lead to meaningful change. Embrace new experiences, honour how far you’ve come, and have faith that each choice you make is guiding you toward a more fulfilling and hopeful future
Keep an eye on your spending and health this week. Help is closer than you think, but you need to be willing to ask for it. Confidence is great, but don’t let it turn into overconfidence. Be selective about who you keep around you. A visit to a spiritual place could lift your mood and bring you a sense of peace. An act of kindness or charity will bring extra blessings your way. Feeding ants and birds rice mixed with jaggery powder is believed to help cleanse your karma.
Lucky colour: Sky blue
Your emotions might feel a bit all over the place, and you may find yourself pulling away from others. It’s all part of healing old wounds, and whilst it’s not always easy, trust the process. Take a breath, stay grounded and keep praying. What you’ve been hoping for may finally find its way to you. Sometimes, the best gifts come from the Universe when you least expect them.
Lucky colour: All shades of blue
Your patience and perseverance deserve a proper reward, and you’re closer than you think. Hang in there a little longer. Keep your mindset positive and stay true to your vision because you’re heading in the right direction. Face your fears, back yourself and don’t compromise on what really matters to you. Your time is coming, so don’t give up now.
Lucky colour: Mustard
Make your health a priority. Cut back on oily food and focus on feeling your best. Your patience could soon pay off in a big way, so trust the timing. Avoid getting dragged into other people’s drama, and don’t let anyone intimidate you or dim your light. You’ve made some smart moves in the past, and now it’s time to let those investments grow. Be patient, enjoy the rewards and start thinking about your next move.
Lucky colour: Sea green
Things are finally looking up, so take a deep breath and give yourself permission to feel relieved. It’s time to make fresh plans, and travel or relocation could work out really well for you. Just make sure you’ve thought things through before taking the leap. Seek spiritual guidance if you’re feeling unsure, but don’t ignore your intuition just because someone else has an opinion. Past investments could start paying off now, but be mindful about where you put your money next. And remember, what you give out often finds its way back to you.
Lucky colours: Grey, black
It’s time to get back into student mode. Pick up a skill, start a course or learn something that will genuinely benefit your future. Get organised, get focused and start taking your goals seriously. Life feels so much easier when you know what deserves your energy and what can wait. This is your sign to invest in yourself. Put in the work now, and the results will follow.
Lucky colour: White
Your sign to take a break is officially here. Make time for a little getaway, but stay aware of your surroundings. Trust your judgement and listen to your intuition because they’re stronger than you think. Financial abundance is within reach, provided you keep your priorities in check. Spending quality time with friends or family will do wonders for your mood. Just don’t forget to look after your physical health whilst you’re busy enjoying life.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Your sign to take a break is officially here. Make time for a little getaway, but stay aware of your surroundings. Trust your judgement and listen to your intuition because they’re stronger than you think. Financial abundance is within reach, provided you keep your priorities in check. Spending quality time with friends or family will do wonders for your mood. Just don’t forget to look after your physical health whilst you’re busy enjoying life.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Your emotions could feel a little intense this week, so try not to let them make decisions for you. If you’re angry or overwhelmed, pause before reacting. Shortcuts might seem tempting, but they’re unlikely to be worth it in the long run. Don’t feel like you have to do everything on your own, either. Asking for support is a strength, not a weakness. And if any legal issues come up, avoid unnecessary confrontations and think things through carefully.
Lucky colour: Orange
Your social calendar could be filling up, and honestly, it’s giving main-character energy. Parties, invitations and get-togethers will keep you busy and in good spirits. Just remember to look after your health and make time for some breathing exercises. News from your child could bring a lovely dose of happiness. Let yourself receive the love and support people are offering you instead of questioning their intentions. You’re great at juggling multiple things at once, but don’t forget to make space for yourself, too.
Lucky colours: White, lavender
Life isn’t always sunshine and roses, but even the challenging bits can lead to something worthwhile. This week is about learning your lessons, trusting the process and keeping your eyes on the bigger picture. Focus on the outcome you want instead of stressing over every little detail. Let others handle the bits they’re better equipped to manage. A visit to a spiritual place could bring peace and help you feel more connected to your wishes. Meditation might also give you the clarity you’ve been looking for.
Lucky colour: Pink
Your friends and family are a major source of love, inspiration and success, so appreciate the people who genuinely have your back. Make the most of these connections because you’re lucky to have them. Travel plans could work out in your favour, and investments made now may start bringing rewards in the coming weeks. Your only real challenge? Getting your emotions in check. If your mind feels all over the place, slow down, sort through your feelings and give yourself the space you need to feel balanced again.
Lucky colour: Maroon, beige