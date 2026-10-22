Angel Forecast: October 25–31, 2026 — Your weekly celestial guide

Trust the divine timing of your journey, embrace the lessons that come your way, and welcome each new day with faith, courage, and a heart ready to receive the abundance the universe has in store for you
Read what the Angels have in store for you
Angel Forecast (October25 to 31, 2026)

This week invites you to find balance, trust your abilities, and discover the blessings that come from life’s unexpected turns. Heartfelt exchanges may offer fresh perspectives, and even the smallest brave decisions can lead to meaningful change. Embrace new experiences, honour how far you’ve come, and have faith that each choice you make is guiding you toward a more fulfilling and hopeful future

1. Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)

Watch your spending and prioritise your health. Ask for help when needed, stay humble, choose your circle wisely, and embrace spiritual peace and kindness.
Aries

Keep an eye on your spending and health this week. Help is closer than you think, but you need to be willing to ask for it. Confidence is great, but don’t let it turn into overconfidence. Be selective about who you keep around you. A visit to a spiritual place could lift your mood and bring you a sense of peace. An act of kindness or charity will bring extra blessings your way. Feeding ants and birds rice mixed with jaggery powder is believed to help cleanse your karma.

Lucky colour: Sky blue

2. Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)

Emotions may feel overwhelming as old wounds heal. Stay grounded, trust the process, and remain hopeful. An unexpected blessing may soon arrive.
Taurus

Your emotions might feel a bit all over the place, and you may find yourself pulling away from others. It’s all part of healing old wounds, and whilst it’s not always easy, trust the process. Take a breath, stay grounded and keep praying. What you’ve been hoping for may finally find its way to you. Sometimes, the best gifts come from the Universe when you least expect them.

Lucky colour: All shades of blue

3. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your patience is bringing you closer to success. Stay positive, face your fears, trust your abilities, and remain committed to what matters most
Gemini

Your patience and perseverance deserve a proper reward, and you’re closer than you think. Hang in there a little longer. Keep your mindset positive and stay true to your vision because you’re heading in the right direction. Face your fears, back yourself and don’t compromise on what really matters to you. Your time is coming, so don’t give up now.

Lucky colour: Mustard

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Prioritise your health, avoid unnecessary drama, and protect your confidence. Past investments may grow, rewarding your patience and paving the way for new plans
Cancer

Make your health a priority. Cut back on oily food and focus on feeling your best. Your patience could soon pay off in a big way, so trust the timing. Avoid getting dragged into other people’s drama, and don’t let anyone intimidate you or dim your light. You’ve made some smart moves in the past, and now it’s time to let those investments grow. Be patient, enjoy the rewards and start thinking about your next move.

Lucky colour: Sea green

5. Leo (July 23 - Aug 22)

Brighter days are ahead. Travel or relocation may bring opportunities, while past investments could pay off. Trust your intuition and spend wisely
Leo

Things are finally looking up, so take a deep breath and give yourself permission to feel relieved. It’s time to make fresh plans, and travel or relocation could work out really well for you. Just make sure you’ve thought things through before taking the leap. Seek spiritual guidance if you’re feeling unsure, but don’t ignore your intuition just because someone else has an opinion. Past investments could start paying off now, but be mindful about where you put your money next. And remember, what you give out often finds its way back to you.

Lucky colours: Grey, black

6. Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)

Invest in yourself by learning new skills or starting a course. Get organised, focus on meaningful goals, and build a stronger foundation for your future
Virgo

It’s time to get back into student mode. Pick up a skill, start a course or learn something that will genuinely benefit your future. Get organised, get focused and start taking your goals seriously. Life feels so much easier when you know what deserves your energy and what can wait. This is your sign to invest in yourself. Put in the work now, and the results will follow.

Lucky colour: White

7. Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)

Take a refreshing break and trust your intuition. Manage money wisely, nurture relationships, and remember to balance enjoyment with your health and wellbeing.
Libra

Your sign to take a break is officially here. Make time for a little getaway, but stay aware of your surroundings. Trust your judgement and listen to your intuition because they’re stronger than you think. Financial abundance is within reach, provided you keep your priorities in check. Spending quality time with friends or family will do wonders for your mood. Just don’t forget to look after your physical health whilst you’re busy enjoying life.

Lucky colour: Yellow

8. Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)

Cherish those who genuinely support you and release relationships that disturb your peace. Stay kind, embrace forgiveness, and make thoughtful financial decisions
Scorpio

Your sign to take a break is officially here. Make time for a little getaway, but stay aware of your surroundings. Trust your judgement and listen to your intuition because they’re stronger than you think. Financial abundance is within reach, provided you keep your priorities in check. Spending quality time with friends or family will do wonders for your mood. Just don’t forget to look after your physical health whilst you’re busy enjoying life.

Lucky colour: Yellow

9. Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

Manage intense emotions carefully and avoid impulsive reactions. Skip shortcuts, seek support when needed, and approach legal matters with patience and caution
Sagittarius

Your emotions could feel a little intense this week, so try not to let them make decisions for you. If you’re angry or overwhelmed, pause before reacting. Shortcuts might seem tempting, but they’re unlikely to be worth it in the long run. Don’t feel like you have to do everything on your own, either. Asking for support is a strength, not a weakness. And if any legal issues come up, avoid unnecessary confrontations and think things through carefully.

Lucky colour: Orange

10. Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Social events bring joy and exciting connections. Welcome support from loved ones, celebrate happy news, and make time for your health and personal peace
Capricorn

Your social calendar could be filling up, and honestly, it’s giving main-character energy. Parties, invitations and get-togethers will keep you busy and in good spirits. Just remember to look after your health and make time for some breathing exercises. News from your child could bring a lovely dose of happiness. Let yourself receive the love and support people are offering you instead of questioning their intentions. You’re great at juggling multiple things at once, but don’t forget to make space for yourself, too.

Lucky colours: White, lavender

11. Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)

Challenges can offer valuable lessons and new perspectives. Focus on long-term goals, delegate wisely, and seek clarity through meditation or spiritual reflection
Aquarius

Life isn’t always sunshine and roses, but even the challenging bits can lead to something worthwhile. This week is about learning your lessons, trusting the process and keeping your eyes on the bigger picture. Focus on the outcome you want instead of stressing over every little detail. Let others handle the bits they’re better equipped to manage. A visit to a spiritual place could bring peace and help you feel more connected to your wishes. Meditation might also give you the clarity you’ve been looking for.

Lucky colour: Pink

12. Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)

Appreciate loved ones who inspire and support you. Travel and investments look promising, but managing emotions and finding inner balance remain essential
Pisces

Your friends and family are a major source of love, inspiration and success, so appreciate the people who genuinely have your back. Make the most of these connections because you’re lucky to have them. Travel plans could work out in your favour, and investments made now may start bringing rewards in the coming weeks. Your only real challenge? Getting your emotions in check. If your mind feels all over the place, slow down, sort through your feelings and give yourself the space you need to feel balanced again.

Lucky colour: Maroon, beige

Read what the Angels have in store for you
Angel Forecast: October 18–24, 2026 — Your weekly guide to guidance
Angel Forecast

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