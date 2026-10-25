Monsoon diet tips: Boost immunity and stay healthy with these seasonal foods

A balanced monsoon diet can help boost immunity and support digestion. Here’s a simple guide to help you choose the right fruits, vegetables and pulses to eat during this season.

Seasonal fruits

Some of the best additions to your diet during the rainy season to support your immune system are fruits like apples, plums, litchis, peaches, cherries, papayas, pomegranates and pears.

Watch your salt intake

Excessive salt intake can cause water retention and high blood pressure, which may lead to additional problems during the rainy season. Hence, watch your salt consumption.

Garlic

To support your immune system, add a hint of garlic to your food.

Curd

To reduce the risk of harmful bacteria entering the body, include curd or yoghurt in your diet, as both contain probiotics. You can also opt for curd instead of milk.

Bitter is better

To help protect against infections, include vegetables like bitter gourd in your diet. You can also add methi, neem and turmeric to your meals.

Oils

Opt for lighter oils rather than heavier ones like mustard, peanut and sesame oil.

Dry fruits and nuts

Include dates, cashews, walnuts and almonds in your diet, and try to avoid snacks and junk food this monsoon. Rich in vitamins, minerals, niacin and riboflavin, these foods can help keep your cells healthy and strengthen your immunity.

Honey

If your digestion is weak, include honey in your diet, as it is a source of easily digestible carbohydrates that provide instant energy. Eat one teaspoon of honey with two teaspoons of lemon juice and a glass of lukewarm water on an empty stomach to reap its benefits.

Red rice

Red rice is rich in antioxidants and can help support your immune system. It is a better option than polished rice in terms of fibre and certain nutrients. During the monsoon, you may experience muscle stiffness owing to the cool climate. Red rice is also a source of vitamin B6, which plays a role in normal muscle function.

Rock salt

Rock salt is believed in traditional medicine to increase the pitta (fire) element in the body, which is associated with digestion. So, remember to add it to your cooking in moderation.

Steam it

If you are in the habit of eating salads, make sure to steam the vegetables during the monsoon.

Herbal warm water

With a little ginger, tulsi and a dash of spices like cloves, pepper, cinnamon and cardamom, you can prepare a warm herbal infusion to enjoy during the monsoon.

Have only boiled or purified water