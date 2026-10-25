Monsoon diet tips: Boost immunity and stay healthy with these seasonal foods

All the excruciatingly hot days are behind us, and the monsoon is here. But with the monsoon come other challenges. It is the season of flu and many bacterial and fungal infections. To stay healthy, you need to upgrade the ingredients in your kitchen. The good news is that you don’t have to look for any exotic items. All you need are ingredients that are easily found in the Indian pantry and can help you beat seasonal ailments with small changes.
What to Eat During the Monsoon to Boost Immunity
A balanced monsoon diet can help boost immunity and support digestion. Here’s a simple guide to help you choose the right fruits, vegetables and pulses to eat during this season.
Seasonal fruits
Some of the best additions to your diet during the rainy season to support your immune system are fruits like apples, plums, litchis, peaches, cherries, papayas, pomegranates and pears.
Watch your salt intake
Excessive salt intake can cause water retention and high blood pressure, which may lead to additional problems during the rainy season. Hence, watch your salt consumption.
Garlic
To support your immune system, add a hint of garlic to your food.
Curd
To reduce the risk of harmful bacteria entering the body, include curd or yoghurt in your diet, as both contain probiotics. You can also opt for curd instead of milk.
Bitter is better
To help protect against infections, include vegetables like bitter gourd in your diet. You can also add methi, neem and turmeric to your meals.
Oils
Opt for lighter oils rather than heavier ones like mustard, peanut and sesame oil.
Dry fruits and nuts
Include dates, cashews, walnuts and almonds in your diet, and try to avoid snacks and junk food this monsoon. Rich in vitamins, minerals, niacin and riboflavin, these foods can help keep your cells healthy and strengthen your immunity.
Honey
If your digestion is weak, include honey in your diet, as it is a source of easily digestible carbohydrates that provide instant energy. Eat one teaspoon of honey with two teaspoons of lemon juice and a glass of lukewarm water on an empty stomach to reap its benefits.
Red rice
Red rice is rich in antioxidants and can help support your immune system. It is a better option than polished rice in terms of fibre and certain nutrients. During the monsoon, you may experience muscle stiffness owing to the cool climate. Red rice is also a source of vitamin B6, which plays a role in normal muscle function.
Rock salt
Rock salt is believed in traditional medicine to increase the pitta (fire) element in the body, which is associated with digestion. So, remember to add it to your cooking in moderation.
Steam it
If you are in the habit of eating salads, make sure to steam the vegetables during the monsoon.
Herbal warm water
With a little ginger, tulsi and a dash of spices like cloves, pepper, cinnamon and cardamom, you can prepare a warm herbal infusion to enjoy during the monsoon.
Have only boiled or purified water
Be careful when drinking water from outside, especially if you eat out frequently. Always opt for boiled or purified water.
Why your diet needs to change during the monsoon
The body’s digestion may slow down, and immunity can be affected during the monsoon, making you more prone to infections and stomach-related issues. So, eat clean, freshly cooked food at home and avoid eating out as much as possible.
Your goal should be to strengthen immunity, improve digestion, maintain energy levels and reduce the risk of infections this season.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
@ManuVipin
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