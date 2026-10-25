Monsoon hair care: What to do after getting drenched

Rain-soaked hair might look cute in a rom-com, but the reality is often frizz, tangled strands and roots that refuse to cooperate. Add sticky humidity to the mix, and your usual hair routine can feel like a full-time job. However, a little post-rain TLC can help keep your locks fresh, manageable and ready for whatever the weather throws your way.
Rinse off the rain
First things first, don't let rainwater linger in your hair for hours. Rinse your scalp and strands with clean, lukewarm water when you get home. This helps wash away potential pollutants and impurities. If your scalp feels sweaty or your hair looks greasy, reach for a gentle shampoo. There's no need to over-wash; simply cleanse according to your scalp's needs.
Blot, don't rub
Your hair is more vulnerable to breakage when wet, so resist the urge to rub it vigorously with a towel. Instead, gently squeeze out excess water using a microfibre towel or soft cotton T-shirt. Detangle with a wide-toothed comb, starting at the ends and working upwards. Less tugging means fewer unnecessary breakages. In fact, this is a cardinal rule for hair drying.
Dry your hair the smart way
Air-drying sounds effortless, but humid weather can leave your roots damp for ages. Let your hair dry in a well-ventilated room, then use a hairdryer on a cool or low-heat setting if needed. Keep it moving and avoid holding it too close to your scalp. And please, don't hit the pillow with soaking-wet hair.
Give frizz the boot
Humidity can turn a smooth hairstyle into a fluffy situation. Apply a lightweight leave-in conditioner or anti-frizz serum to damp lengths to improve manageability. If your hair feels dry or brittle, treat it to a nourishing hair mask occasionally. Avoid piling on products, as excessive build-up can leave your scalp feeling greasy.
Keep your scalp happy
Skip tight ponytails and buns until your hair is mostly dry, as wet strands are more prone to damage. A loose braid can help minimise tangling, while dry shampoo may freshen oily roots between washes. Just remember, it's not a substitute for cleansing when your scalp needs it.
Persistent itching, redness or flaking deserves attention from a dermatologist. Monsoon hair care doesn't need a complicated routine. Cleanse gently, dry thoroughly and keep styling simple. Your hair deserves a little extra love, not a whole makeover, every time it rains.
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