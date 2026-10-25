Monsoon hair care: What to do after getting drenched

Rain-soaked hair might look cute in a rom-com, but the reality is often frizz, tangled strands and roots that refuse to cooperate. Add sticky humidity to the mix, and your usual hair routine can feel like a full-time job. However, a little post-rain TLC can help keep your locks fresh, manageable and ready for whatever the weather throws your way.

Drenched in the rain? Simple monsoon hair-care tips to keep your locks healthy

Rinse off the rain

First things first, don't let rainwater linger in your hair for hours. Rinse your scalp and strands with clean, lukewarm water when you get home. This helps wash away potential pollutants and impurities. If your scalp feels sweaty or your hair looks greasy, reach for a gentle shampoo. There's no need to over-wash; simply cleanse according to your scalp's needs.