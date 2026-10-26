Beyond chai: Coffee, herbal teas, and drinks to enjoy on rainy days

Hot Chocolate

Hot chocolate is the ultimate comfort drink, especially on a rainy day. When made with real cocoa and topped with marshmallows or whipped cream, it becomes irresistible. During the rainy season, it warms you from the inside out. You can also add a pinch of cinnamon for a spicy twist.

Golden Milk (Turmeric Latte)

This is one of the easiest drinks to make. Made with turmeric, ginger and warm milk, it is soothing and may help you unwind before bedtime. Its earthy flavour is calming, and you can add a little honey and black pepper to enhance the taste. If you are lactose intolerant, you can use almond milk instead of cow's milk.

Irish Coffee

For some classy rainy-day vibes, hot Irish coffee is a good choice. It is bold, warming and indulgent. The contrast between strong coffee and smooth cream makes it a drink best enjoyed on a rainy day.

Peanut Butter Hot Cocoa

This is a twist on classic hot chocolate for those who don't mind an indulgent treat. Adding a spoonful of creamy peanut butter makes this version nutty, rich and incredibly delicious. If you have a sweet tooth, add a drizzle of chocolate syrup for extra sweetness and flavour.

Mushroom Coffee

If you want the flavour of coffee with the addition of mushroom extracts, this could be your pick. Mushroom coffee is made by blending ground coffee with mushroom powders or extracts. Some blends contain less caffeine than regular coffee, depending on the product. While it is often marketed for potential benefits such as stress management and immune support, the evidence for these claims remains limited.

South Indian Filter Coffee

The bold, strong flavour of freshly brewed South Indian filter coffee offers an instant pick-me-up and a comforting contrast to the cool, damp weather. Made with a rich coffee decoction and milk, it is a classic choice for a rainy morning or afternoon.

Chukku Malli Coffee

A traditional South Indian herbal drink, chukku malli coffee is made with dry ginger (chukku or sukku) and coriander seeds (malli). Often prepared with other spices and jaggery, this caffeine-free brew is known for its warming flavour and is traditionally enjoyed to soothe the throat and aid digestion.

Raw Cacao Spiced Latte

A rich blend of milk or plant-based milk, raw cacao powder, jaggery or maple syrup, and warming spices such as cinnamon or cardamom makes this a comforting rainy-day drink. The earthy notes of cacao pair beautifully with the spices, offering a delicious alternative to your usual cup of coffee or tea.

From a comforting cup of South Indian filter coffee to a warming herbal brew, these drinks offer plenty of ways to make a rainy day more enjoyable.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin