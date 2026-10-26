Is it safe to work out outdoors during the monsoon?

The monsoon is a good time to head out for a walk or a run, as many people enjoy the cooler temperatures and the feeling of fresh air. The rain can also make exercising feel more enjoyable than working out under the unbearable summer sun. But this monsoon mood can create a false sense of security.

Exercising during the monsoon is not necessarily dangerous. But the rain can bring high humidity, slippery surfaces, water contamination and low visibility, all of which can make exercising outdoors riskier.

Adverse weather conditions, such as heavy rain, can lead to falls and create unsafe exercise environments.

When the weather is cooler, we tend to drink less water. But the monsoon brings high humidity, which can increase the risk of dehydration.

All you need to do is work out smarter during the monsoon. Opt for safe routes, drink plenty of water and avoid waterlogged areas.

According to the American College of Sports Medicine, when temperatures and humidity are high, it is better to reduce the intensity of exercise or move indoors, as the body's cooling process becomes much less effective.

Watch out for slippery surfaces

Wet pavements, mossy paths, muddy trails and rain-soaked roads can be slippery, increasing the chances of a fall and leading to injuries and fractures.

If running or cycling is your preferred way to stay fit, you need to be extra cautious during the monsoon, as reduced tyre grip and poor visibility significantly increase the risk of accidents.

Don't ignore lightning

Lightning is often overlooked during the monsoon. If there is thunder, stop exercising outdoors immediately and seek shelter in a substantial enclosed building or a hard-topped vehicle.

Be careful around contaminated water

The monsoon also increases exposure to contaminated water. If you have small cuts or bruises, bacteria can enter the body and cause skin infections. Even minor cuts can become infected, so people living with diabetes or chronic illnesses should be especially cautious.

How to exercise safely during the monsoon

Choose moderate rather than strenuous exercise when conditions are unfavourable.

Wear lightweight, moisture-wicking clothing and shoes with good grip. If visibility is poor, wear reflective gear.

Drink plenty of water, even if the cooler weather makes you feel less thirsty.

Invest in good rain hats, reflective vests and waterproof footwear. If you cycle, attach a flashing rear light and use a front light for better visibility. Always choose well-defined workout areas to reduce the risk of falls.

Don't skip your warm-up

Most rigorous workouts begin with a warm-up. Warming up is important during the rainy season, too, as the temperature can drop and your body needs to prepare for more strenuous activity.

You can do your warm-up exercises indoors before heading outdoors to work out. This also helps you avoid staying wet for too long.

Don't stay in wet clothes for a long time, as prolonged dampness can contribute to skin irritation and certain infections. Take a shower and change into dry clothes as soon as your workout is over. Also, clean your footwear more often.

The bottom line

The monsoon is not a reason to stop exercising, but you need to make smarter decisions to stay safe.

In short, the season itself is not your enemy. Take the necessary precautions, listen to your body, and enjoy your outdoor workouts safely.

—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com

@ManuVipin