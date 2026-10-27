How hot should your tea be? Study links temperature to heart health

Your morning cup may be doing your heart a favour, but only if you let it cool down first. A large new study suggests that regular tea drinkers have a lower risk of vascular disease than non-drinkers, while people who like their tea 'burning hot' lose that advantage and may even come out worse.

Does drinking tea regularly lower the risk of heart disease?

The findings, published last week in the Journal of Internal Medicine, are the latest twist in the long-running story of tea and heart health. They also come with some important fine print.

The study followed more than 4,85,000 adults in China, aged 30 to 79, for about nine years. Researchers asked how often they drank tea, what kind, how strong, and how hot, then tracked more than 14,800 cases of vascular disease, including heart attacks, strokes and peripheral artery disease.