How long should you wait between waking up and eating breakfast?

Do you immediately head to breakfast after waking up in the morning? Or laze around in bed for a while, finish your morning workouts and then head towards breakfast? Or do, you completely skip the morning meal and consume a brunch or lunch? A question which often arises is within what time should one consume breakfast after waking up? While there has been no scientifically proven conclusion, some general effects on the body has been noticed if you don’t consume food after a standard time or skip it altogether. Here’s a look at what might work in the mornings for you and what might not.
There is no fixed answer to this question as each body behaves differently. For those who feel hungry immediately after waking up can start breakfast within 30-40 minutes. There has been no evidence suggesting that waiting for a certain time actually benefits the body. Thus, if one wakes up hungry, going straight to breakfast is the most logical thing to do. Moreover, if you wake up in the morning and find yourself still full from yesterday, you don’t have to force yourself to have breakfast. You may choose to wait till you actually feel that the body needs food, or just consume a light breakfast and wrap up the first meal of the day.
Too long a wait…
If you wait for too long before eating the first meal of the day, you will automatically start having hunger cravings and end up eating a lot of non required and unhealthy items. This in turn would make you feel irritated, bloated, and uncomfortable throughout the day resulting in digestive issue, eating time disruption and a total mood spoiler. However the most important issue that would arise will be that the blood sugar levels will be thrown off balance and one would then start feeling fatigued, nauseous and unfocused.
What should be the tentative eating plan in the morning?
Keeping everything in mind, one can start eating in small portions after they wake up so that the body gets the right amount of nutrition (in installments) and doesn’t feel too heavy. The easiest thing to do is to finish off breakfast within two hours and in the meantime you can spend some me-time or get done with your morning workout sessions. The other option is to start with small fills like warm lemon water, nuts and seeds, and then moving on to the actual meal. A third option is to contemplate whether you are genuinely hunger. If you are not, then wait till you are and then eat your breakfast. Your breakfast may not be elaborate but just enough to make your stomach comfortably full.
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