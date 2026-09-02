How long should you wait between waking up and eating breakfast?

Too long a wait…

If you wait for too long before eating the first meal of the day, you will automatically start having hunger cravings and end up eating a lot of non required and unhealthy items. This in turn would make you feel irritated, bloated, and uncomfortable throughout the day resulting in digestive issue, eating time disruption and a total mood spoiler. However the most important issue that would arise will be that the blood sugar levels will be thrown off balance and one would then start feeling fatigued, nauseous and unfocused.

What should be the tentative eating plan in the morning?

Keeping everything in mind, one can start eating in small portions after they wake up so that the body gets the right amount of nutrition (in installments) and doesn’t feel too heavy. The easiest thing to do is to finish off breakfast within two hours and in the meantime you can spend some me-time or get done with your morning workout sessions. The other option is to start with small fills like warm lemon water, nuts and seeds, and then moving on to the actual meal. A third option is to contemplate whether you are genuinely hunger. If you are not, then wait till you are and then eat your breakfast. Your breakfast may not be elaborate but just enough to make your stomach comfortably full.