A festive detox guide: How to reset your body after all the sweets and feasting

Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali, Christmas, and New Year. The calendar is filling up with celebrations, sweets, late nights, and big meals. Homes are being cleaned, lights are going up, and menus are being planned. But while we prepare our houses, how often do we prepare our bodies? After days of richer food, irregular timings, and less movement, the digestive system, liver, and immune system carry an extra load. A simple, intentional cleanse before and after the festivities can help the body reset without extremes. Two gentle yet powerful tools are intermittent fasting and dry fasting.

Festive detox guide: 7 simple ways to get your body back on track

Intermittent fasting means going without food for a set window while still drinking water or plain fluids. Starting with 12-14 hours is realistic for most people, where you finish dinner early and then start the fasting so that even sleep time is counted in the fasting window. When you break the fast, begin with lemon water, then a fruit, and after an hour, move to light, easy-to-digest meals. Doing this two or three days a week often works better than forcing it every single day, because the body responds more strongly when the pattern is not completely routine.