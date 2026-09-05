Xenotransplantation: How can a modified pig kidney save lives?

Tim Andrews was diagnosed with end stage kidney disease and was almost counting days till xenotransplantation kept him alive for almost nine months. He was even off dialysis. This case study comes from Massachusetts Geenral Hospital and is one of the success stories that show the progress of medical science. For the unversed, xenotransplantation is a process of cross transplantation of living cells, tissues or organs between two different species. One may now ask why a pig? That is because physiologically, their organs are similar to human organs and they can also be bred easily in controlled conditions for such medical purpose, compared to other animals. A controlled and genetically modified organ is key here as direct transplantation will be rejected by the human body.

One cannot simply walk in to a hospital and expect a genetically modified pig kidney to solve their problems. This is still an experimental procedure and experts repeatedly mention that it should not be considered as the norm. Moreover, only patients who are above 50 years, undergo regular dialysis and have their name on the waiting list are permitted to undergo this procedure. However it comes with a set of its own risks. First, undergoing a xenotransplantation does not mean that the human body will always accept the modified organ. Moreover, even if the operation seems to be successful, it might develop complications after some time. Second, a patient will be at risk to develop thrombotic microangiopathy of blood clots. Third, there is always a risk of infection. Fourth, drugs administered to prevent the risk of rejection may in turn cause infections, cancer, metabolic complications, and heart and kidney related problems.