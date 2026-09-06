First-time chiropractic visit? Here's what to expect and how to prepare

Arrive early for documentation

Plan to reach the clinic roughly fifteen minutes before your scheduled time. This extra window gives you a relaxed opportunity to complete essential new-patient paperwork, medical history forms, and insurance details without feeling rushed before you meet the practitioner.

Expect a thorough introductory assessment rather than an immediate adjustment. Your practitioner will likely evaluate your posture, test your range of motion through gentle stretches, or request past diagnostic reports like X-rays to pinpoint any underlying spinal misalignments accurately.

Be aware of your pain points

Take mental or physical notes of your discomfort in the days leading up to your visit. Being able to clearly describe where you feel stiffness, dull aches, or sharp pain allows the specialist to tailor their treatment plan precisely to your body's trouble spots.